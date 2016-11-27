Demystifying Science

What are Yamanaka genes?

They are the four essential genes that can reprogramme the cells in our body and, in principle, be used to regenerate old cells or grow new organs. Collectively known as OSKM (for the initials of the genes, Oct4, Sox2, Klf4 and Myc), these Yamanaka genes are named after Japanese scientist Shinya Yamanaka. He won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2012, along with Sir John B. Gurdon for pioneering a technique to use these genes for reprogramming cells. In the years since, it’s been found that while necessary, the genes are not very efficient at reversing cell-ageing. Worse, they may also induce a particular type of tumour (known as teratoma) that makes cell reprogramming incompatible with its potential clinical use. This week, however, another set of scientists have found a ‘stress factor,’ a pro-inflammatory molecule called interleukin-6 (IL6), that may be responsible for reducing the efficiency of the OSKM genes. If this can be better understood, the Yamanaka genes may finally result in practical therapy.