MEDICINE’S HIGH-FIVE MOMENT: This handout picture released on December 22 by the Wroclaw Medical University Hospital in Poland shows surgeons at the hospital attaching a hand from a deceased donor to a man born without one. The operation could open up new possibilities to hundreds of people in the world born without members and whose only option to date to overcome this handicap has been prostheses. — PHOTO: AFP/WROCLAW UNIVERSITY | Photo Credit: HANDOUT