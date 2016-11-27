‘White’ anger

BRUSSELS BLOCKED: Thousands who work in Belgium’s health and welfare sector — the ‘white sector’ — have protested government plans for austerity measures and demanded more jobs and better pay. Close to 20,000 protesters from the non-profit sector have expressed their anger on plans to limit days off for veteran workers in the future. Unions say that if the tapering-off of hours is abandoned, pressure at work will only increase and keep away youngsters from reinforcing the health sector. Burdened by high debt, the government is looking to cut costs. Picture shows part of a rally in central Brussels, Belgium, on November 24. — PHOTO: REUTERS | Photo Credit: ERIC VIDAL