Sci-Tech » Environment

Shivamogga, October 9, 2016
Updated: October 9, 2016 18:10 IST

With deforestation, langurs turn crop raiders in Agumbe

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Photo for illustrative purpose only.
Photo for illustrative purpose only.
TOPICS

Karnataka

Mangalore

Arecanut farmers are demanding compensation, since common langurs are a protected species

Karnataka’s arecanut farmers have a new problem to add to fungal infections and the price slump: monkey menace.

Common langurs, a protected species under The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, are helping themselves to flowers and nuts. Not much can be done about it and killing the animal attracts punishment. Crop losses due to wild animal conflict are mostly covered by compensation, and farmers expect they will get funds, but Department of Forest does not honour claims for damage caused by langurs on the grounds that it is a semi-domesticated animal that can reside in forest as well as in human habitats.

Agumbe is particularly hit. N. Prakash, a professor in animal pharmacology at Veterinary College, Shivamogga who hails from Hebri near Agumbe says deforestation has distorted the food habits and behavioural patterns of wild animals in Malnad region.

Turned social

The lion-tailed macaque, a shy primate that used to spend the major part of its life in the upper canopy of trees has now turned social and its members seek food from travellers along Agumbe ghat. The langurs can be seen feeding on flowers of the arecanut tree, locally known as singara and on tender nuts. Arecanut is rich in arecoline, an alkaloid that gives a unique taste and aroma to it. In addition, arecoline is nitonic acid-based, with a psycho-stimulant quality. Such factors may be attracting monkeys to arecanut plantations, he said.

Crop losses caused by common langurs is acute in Agumbe and surrounding areas. Hasirumane Nandan, President of Agumbe Grama Panchayat says, monkeys captured by urban local bodies in Shivamogga, Davangere and Udupi district are also released into the forest in Agumbe region. As the food habits of these monkeys are different from their counterparts in natural forests, they raid agricultural fields, he said.

Compensation petitions

The Malnad Arecanut Marketing Cooperative Society (MAMCOS), representing the growers has written 11 letters to Department of Forest in the past two years seeking compensation for the crop loss caused by langurs. Nagesh Dongre, Managing Director of MAMCOS said, there was no response from the department. MAMCOS recently passed a resolution demanding that the department pay compensation for the loss caused by langurs, he said.

Ramesh Hegde, President, Zilla Adike Belegarara Sangha, an organisation of arecanut growers, said monkeys sip the juice from the tender arecanut and throw it away later. Even after they are satiated, they continue to pick tender arecanuts and throw them away.

In many North Indian States, crop loss caused by the common langur is compensated. When Minister for Forest and Environment Ramanath Rai visited Agumbe last month, farmers submitted a memorandum to him seeking permission to install ultrasonic monkey repellent device, that generates sound to scare away the langurs. The department has not yet sanctioned permission for installation of the device, he said.

More In: Environment | Sci-Tech | Mangaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Whether trophy hunting is good or bad for conservation of wildlife has been hotly debated including at the recently concluded IUCN conference in Hawaii. Based on a June, 2016 report here we document, through pictures, the stories of animals that have been most threatened by hunting for trophies.

With deforestation, langurs turn crop raiders in Agumbe

World of wildcraft, from cats to elephants

Hurricane kills 264, Obama declares emergency

New frog species discovered in Australia

Paris climate pact to enter into force on Nov. 4

Paris Agreement to enter into force in November

Justin Trudeau unveils Canada carbon price plan for 2018

If you fight local pollution, you can effectively fight climate change: Erik Solheim

Air pollution to blame for traffic accidents: study

Indian-origin teen wins Google Science Fair prize



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Environment

N. Panneerselvam with a jaguar cub.— FILE PHOTO: V. SUDERSHAN

World of wildcraft, from cats to elephants

When VVIPs had a problem on the wild side, they dialled this veterinarian from Madurai »