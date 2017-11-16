U.K., Canada launch alliance to phase out coal

Police vehicles drive into the premises of the Weisweiler coal-fired power plant near Aachen, Germany on November 15, 2017. According to the dpa news agency environmental activists occupied coal supply routes of the plant. | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Britain and Canada are launching a new alliance aimed at encouraging countries to phase out the use of coal as part of efforts to curb climate change. The Global Alliance to Power Past Coal is being unveiled on November 16 at an international climate meeting in Bonn.

While coal-fuelled power stations are considered one of the biggest sources of carbon dioxide that’s heating up the Earth’s atmosphere, countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the United States are planning to expand its use in the coming years. Even Germany and Poland, hosts of climate talks in 2017 and 2018, are holding onto coal for the foreseeable future.

Traffic crowds a road in Moscow after sunset as smoke billows from a power plant in background on November 8, 2017. The COP 23 Fiji U.N. Climate Change Conference in Bonn ends on November 17, 2017. | Photo Credit: AP

The new anti-coal alliance is expected to include Finland, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand and several U.S. states committed to the Paris climate accord.

Meanwhile, a Norwegian investment fund that manages assets worth over $80 billion is pulling investments from 10 companies over their involvement in the coal sector.

Storebrand, Norway’s biggest private pension provider, says it divested from companies including German energy company RWE, Poland’s PGE and Eskom Holdings of South Africa.

In this image made from video, protesters sing during climate talks at the World Climate Conference in Bonn on November 13, 2017. About 200 protesters have disrupted a U.S. government-hosted event on coal and nuclear energy at the U.N. climate talks in Germany. The mostly young protesters stood up 10 minutes into the event in Bonn and began singing an anti-coal song to demonstrate against the use of fossil fuels. | Photo Credit: AP

Its chief executive, Jan Erik Saugestad, said on November 16 the decision is meant as a warning to utility companies to “clean up” their energy sources “or lose customers and investors”.

Storebrand said it hopes the much larger Norwegian Sovereign Wealth fund, which holds $1 trillion generated from the country’s sale of oil, will follow its divestment decision.