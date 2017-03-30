The hospitable weed

The Seemai Karuvelam (Prosopis Juliflora) plant has become a hot topic of hate and debate among environmentalists and conservationists in recent times. Introduced in the 60s, the thorny bush has become an identity of the drought-prone districts of Southern Tamil Nadu, especially the parched plains of Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts. Dubbed as a water greedy plant that depletes ground water and a dominant species nullifying the growth of native trees, Seemai Karuvelam is now the villain weed.

Large bunches of the Karuvelam thickets are being eradicated from waste lands, dry waterbodies and agriculture fields following the court orders. A section of environmentalists, however, point out that total clearance of the weed may cause harm to biodiversity. Over the years, Karuvelam thickets have grown into dense forest-like patches, supporting a unique ecosystem around them, they say. There are a variety of reptiles, insects, birds, smaller and lesser-known mammals that have made the Karuvelam shrubs their home.

For instance, the Karuvelam undergrowths in Tirumangalam near Madurai, supports a teeming population of Chitals, wild boars, black naped hares, jungle cats, rodents, mongoose, peacocks and pangolins, apart from a range of insect-eating birds that nest on the shrubs. “If large stretches of the thickets are cleared indiscriminately, where will all the inhabitants of the shrubs go?” asks N Raveendran of Madurai Nature Forum. “ The removal should be done in a phased manner,. “If the area is denuded, it may affect the green cover and cause high heat radiation. During summers, the animals take shelter under the thick canopy of the undergrowth,” he adds

Habitat loss

Krishnamoorthy C A A, a resident of Rayapalayam Village, near Tirumangalam says that Karuvelam trees also form a habitat for insects, reptiles and butterflies, which in turn are the food source for birds. “Eradication is a long continuous process and to do it in one go may not serve the purpose. Given the high potency and drought resistant property of the Karuvelam seeds, they may sprout and spread again easily. Also, an alternative space and ecosystem for the deers, birds and boars should be worked out before cutting the trees.”

Veterinarian and Birdwatcher Dr. M Ravi, who lives in Sivagangai, says that culling out Karuvelam may lead to an increase in poaching and man-animal conflict. “The dry landscape is typically interspersed with Karuvelam patches and millet fields. If the thickets are cleared, pest birds like peacocks, grain-eaters and deers may enter the millet fields and damage the crops. The animals if left in the open will be prone to poaching,” he says.

Carbon balance

S Baburaj, Retd., Associate Botany professor, Thiagarajar College, a resident of Gomathipuram says, “Any plant plays the role of reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Karuvelam sequesters Carbon in its stem. That the plant depletes ground water is a wrong argument as it takes atmospheric moisture but provides as much biomass.” He adds that the plant is a primary source of fuel in the dry districts supporting a rural economy. “It can be eradicated on agriculture fields and tanks but not on wastelands as they contribute to green cover.”

He observes how a 40 cent plot in his neighbourhood was denuded of Karuvelam thickets and a variety of birds including Asian Paradise Flycatcher, Greater Coucal, Koels, Water Hen, Owls, Kingfishers, Shikra, Sunbirds, Parrots, Collared Dove that shared the space stopped visiting the vicinity now.