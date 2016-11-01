Fireworks and stagnant air led to a precipitous dip in air quality in a third of the cities monitored by the CPCB.

Several cities in the north including Agra, Ahmedabad, Patna, Delhi and Varanasi were choked by particulate matter pollution on Sunday, when this part of the country celebrated Deepavali.

Fireworks and stagnant air led to a precipitous dip in air quality in a third of the cities monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Average concentrations of ultra-fine particulate matter—associated with respiratory diseases—rose to levels that affect healthy people and severely debilitate those with respiratory illnesses. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading for Agra was 384, Ahmedabad 385 and Faridabad and Delhi scored the worst, at 428 and 445.

An AQI of 100 is the limit for good quality air. However air quality was largely unchanged in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai, in the ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’ category, which was similar to last year’s Deepavali. Hyderabad saw its air quality improve from ‘poor’ to ‘satisfactory.’

The CPCB ranks air quality in 29 major cities on a 6-point scale ranging from ‘good’ to ‘severe’ based on the concentrations of pollutants including sulphur dioxide and particulate matter,

Poor air quality was forecast by multiple agencies in the run-up to Diwali. AQI has been deteriorating since October 27 in northern cities, primarily due to an ‘anticyclone’ effect, which is a shift in wind-patterns that prevents dust and particulate matter from being flushed out from the plains.

With the impact of Deepavali and dipping temperature, levels of polluting particulate matter of size PM2.5 (2.5 micrometres and smaller) and PM10 rose, unlike in 2015, when winds swept pollutants away, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research, a research unit run by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

Without rain or other wind systems, the air in the region is expected to linger for some more time, an official said. “We don’t yet see any other weather system that will take away the accumulated pollutants though the effect of crackers will dissipate soon,” K.J. Ramesh, Director General, India Meteorological Department, told The Hindu.

CPCB officials said the Diwali pollution could not strictly be compared year-on-year because it fell in differing months and was influenced by changing weather. It was too early to determine the relative impact of firecracker-smoke on Delhi’s air pollution. “By December we should have a better idea of the role of smoke in increased pollution this year,” said D. Saha, a senior CPCB official, adding that this year was much worse than last year.

In 2015, CPCB only monitored 13 cities for pollution levels, where they found seven of them register poor levels of air quality on November 12. Besides firecrackers and the weather, burning of harvest residue in Punjab and Haryana and burning of wood, coal and leaves for warmth, are considered key causes for rising particulate matter.