American movie star Leonardo DiCaprio unveiled on Thursday, a new, free technology that allows users to spy on global fishing practices, in a bid to curb illegal fishing.

The release of Global Fishing Watch coincides with the Our Oceans Conference hosted by US Secretary of State John Kerry in Washington on September 15 and 16.

It aims to offer a crowd sourced solution to the problem of illegal fishing, which accounts for up to 35 per cent of the global wild marine catch and causes yearly losses of $23.5 billion, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Overfishing is also a growing problem worldwide, with about two-thirds of fish stocks in the high seas either over exploited or depleted, said the FAO. Some of the planet’s largest fish, including tuna and swordfish, are below 10 per cent of their historical level.

Using satellite technology combined with radar aboard boats, the site GlobalFishingWatch.org allows people to zero in on areas of interest around the world and trace the paths of 35,000 commercial fishing vessels.

“It gives the public an opportunity to see what is happening, even out in the middle of the ocean,” said John Amos, president and founder of SkyTruth, one of the three partners in the project, along with Google and Oceana.

“We need the public to be engaged to convince governments and convince the seafood industry that they need to solve the problems of overfishing,” Mr. Amos said.

“If you can’t see it and can’t measure it, you are not going to care about it and it is not going to get solved.”

DiCaprio-funded

The project has cost $10.3 million over the past three years to build, with six million of those dollars contributed by DiCaprio himself, Oceana vice president for US oceans Jackie Savitz said.

In order the make the data available for free, the partners negotiated a deal with the satellite company Orbcomm to use its three-day old data, which is described as “near real-time,” along with historical records.

Although the delay means that any criminals won’t be nabbed instantaneously, advocates say the technology will open the world’s waters to public watchdogs in a way that has never been done before.

Possible uses

For instance, users could zero in on a marine protected area and see if any boat tracks have crossed into waters where they should not have been.

One could scan the map for any evidence that large vessels are fishing in areas that are reserved for small-scale fishermen.

Vessels can be tracked by name or by country, or by traffic inside exclusive economic zones.

The paths of ships are visible, including zig-zags paths that could indicate vessels are avoiding shore to offload their catch on to other ships undetected, or that other illegal operations or human rights abuses may be under way.

Savitz said some capacities may be beyond the ability of the average Internet user, but that experts are available via the website to help with specific questions.

Future versions of the technology may even include tagging data for marine animals, so that the paths of whales and sharks and other fish might be visible alongside the vessel activity, she said.