Canada will impose a national minimum carbon price in 2018 in order to meet its Paris accord commitment to slash greenhouse gas emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“All Canadian jurisdictions will put a price on carbon pollution by 2018... To get there, the government will set a floor price for carbon pollution,” he said in a speech to parliament on Monday.

Each province will have a choice in how they implement the pricing, he added, for example, by imposing a carbon tax or adopting a cap-and-trade system.

The federal government, Trudeau said, is proposing a minimum price of Can$10 (US$7.63) per tonne of carbon pollution in 2018.

This price would rise by Can$10 each year to a maximum of Can$50 per tonne in 2022.

Impact on economy

Opposition parties and several provinces immediately pushed back, saying a new tax would sink the economy while accusing Trudeau of overstepping federal jurisdiction.

“Canadian families are struggling to make ends meet,” said Conservative MP Ed Fast. “The last thing they need is a massive carbon tax forced down their throat.”

Canada’s ratification of the landmark Paris accord on climate change is expected to come later this week, after the debate in parliament. The country accounts for 1.95 per cent of global emissions, according to United Nations figures.

An independent parliamentary watchdog said in April that the country’s carbon emissions linked to global warming have stabilised at just over 700 million tonnes per year.

That’s 208 million tonnes short of Trudeau’s commitment at the climate summit in Paris last December, which was to reduce emissions by 30 per cent compared with 2005 levels, by 2030.

Conditions

Oil-rich Alberta, meanwhile, said it supports a national carbon price in principle for creating a level playing field, but put conditions on agreeing to Trudeau’s scheme.

Specifically, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley called for the construction of new pipelines to get the province’s oil to tidewater in order to sell it overseas, and “to ensure we have the economic means to fund these (climate) policies.”

Alberta has seen several projects falter or fail to get regulatory approval over the past decade as environmentalists fought a fierce public relations war against the oil industry.

Seeking to allay concerns, Canadian environment minister Catherine McKenna noted in a statement that “already 80 per cent of Canadians live in a province where there is pollution pricing.

“We want to continue this trend and cover the final 20 per cent,” she said.