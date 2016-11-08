File photo shows the boat Arctic Sunrise reaching 'the ice bridge' in the Robeson channel, near the border between Greenland and Canada. Global warming has affected the Greenland icesheet over the past 10,000 years more quickly than thought. As a result, a medium-sized temperature increase this century could cause the continent-sized ice block to start melting at an alarming rate, reports suggests. Photo: AFP

According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2011-2015 was the hottest five-year period on record

Hot and wild and with an “increasingly visible human footprint” that’s how the U.N. weather agency sums up the global climate in the past five years.

In a report released Tuesday at international climate talks in Morocco, the World Meteorological Organization said 2011-2015 was the hottest five-year period on record.

That comes as no surprise as WMO’s annual reports have showed record average temperatures in 2014 and 2015. But the agency said the five-year report provides a better overview of warming trends and extreme events such as prolonged droughts and recurrent heatwaves.

The WMO’s preliminary climate assessment for 2016, which could be hotter still, is set to be released next week.