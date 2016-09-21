A total of 30 major ghats in Haridwar were selected for the occasion.

A cleanliness drive was conducted simultaneously at over 15,000 ‘ghats’ of river Ganga on Tuesday by volunteers of the All World Gayatri Parivar, as part of the movement to ensure a clean river, a statement said.

Paying homage to the founders of All World Gayatri Parivar - Pt. Shriram Sharma Acharya and Mata Bhagvati Devi Sharma - thousands of volunteers, attired in yellow, thronged the ghats along the river to create awareness about cleaning Ganga, K.P. Dubey, coordinator of Nirmal Ganga Jan Abhiyan Shantikunj, said.

Expressing commitment to sustain the movement till 2026, Pranav Pandya, head of the organisation, hoped that one day Ganga will be “absolutely clean”, said a press statement.

In Shantikunj Haridwar, all ashram residents, trainees and guests participated in the event.

Apart from Haridwar, the drive was also conducted on major ghats at Allahabad, Benaras, Patna, Kanpur, Bijnour, and upto Gangasagar.