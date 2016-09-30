Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) would be set up in district Yamunanagar “to check pollution in river Saraswati.”

The Haryana government approved Rs. 20 lakh to set up a centre for research on Saraswati river in Kurukshetra University.

The decision was taken after the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board, which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.

The Saraswathi river is mentioned in the Rigvedas, and has become defunct for centuries and search efforts have been on to locate its lost course. Khattar said that extensive research on both scientific and cultural aspects of this river should be conducted at the centre.

This centre would help in increasing the knowledge of students and will also promote research among the scholars, he said, according to an official release.

It was also decided in the meeting that Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) would be set up at Saraswati Nagar and Bilaspur in district Yamunanagar “to check pollution in river Saraswati.”

There are about 19 villages in Saraswati Nagar and Bilaspur and polluted water of these villages fall in this “sacred river,” the release said.

Similarly, STPs would also be set up at Pehowa in district Kurukshetra and Kurukshetra town by Public Health Engineering Department to prevent river Saraswati from getting polluted, it said.

Khattar directed the offices concerned to prepare estimates for the same so that these STPs could be set up at the earliest.

He also directed to explore other measures through which the excess water in the villages could be distributed to the agriculture fields instead of running down into the Saraswati river, it said. It was suggested that recycling of waste water should be done at the places where STPs were set up by Public Health Engineering Department.