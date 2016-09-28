India’s decision to ratify the treaty will take the treaty closer to the 55% emissions coverage goal for its entry into force

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the ratification of the Paris climate agreement, to be formalised on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. India’s decision to ratify the agreement will take the global greenhouse gas emissions covered by countries that have ratified the agreement so far to 51.89 per cent.

The nod by the Union Cabinet comes days after Mr. Modi had announced the decision during the recent BJP’s National Council meet in Kozhikode. India’s decision to ratify the treaty was contrary to its earlier position that it will not be able to do so due to pending “domestic procedures”.

Context

While agreeing to ratify the Paris Agreement, the Cabinet has also decided that India should declare that India will treat its national laws, its development agenda, and availability of means of implementation, its assessment of global commitment to combating climate change, and predictable and affordable access to cleaner source of energy as the context in which the Agreement is being ratified.

The treaty will come into force as and when 55 countries contributing to 55 per cent of total global emissions ratify the agreement. So far, 61 countries have deposited their instruments of ratification, acceptance or approval accounting 47.79 per cent of the total global greenhouse gas emissions.

“Today the Union Cabinet approved the ratification of Paris agreement which is a historic decision. With the ratification, India will be one of the key countries instrumental in bringing the Paris agreement into force,” Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, who previously held the environment portfolio, said.

“Because of India’s push, now the world will ratify the deal soon. It will become irreversible course of action for humankind. It is a common resolve to keep temperature rise below two degrees Celsius. Now that target is achievable,” Mr. Javadekar said.

Noting that the four-year period between 2016 and 2020 is also important, Mr. Javadekar said that India has played its part and now will remind the global community that their pre-2020 actions are also important.

Early entry into force

In an exclusive interview to The Hindu, the UN climate body’s chief Patricia Espinosa had earlier expressed confidence that the Paris agreement will most likely come into force by the end of the year much earlier than was originally expected. With China and the US, the two largest global greenhouse gas emitters, having already ratified the Paris treaty and now with talks of India joining, hopes have been raised that the landmark treaty may come into effect by the end of this year.

Back at home, the CPI (M) has criticised the government for agreeing to ratify the Paris climate treaty under US pressure. In a statement last night, the party recalled that soon after the Paris Summit held last year, government had assured Parliament that India would not ratify the pact until national laws relating to environment, forests and energy are examined in the light of their capacity to implement the various provisions of the Agreement.

