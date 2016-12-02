Goa hosts symposium on falling oxygen levels in oceans

more-in

Extremely low oxygen levels already occupy about 10 per cent of the world’s ocean area

PANAJI: Globally renowned experts will deliberate on decreasing oxygen levels in oceans at an international symposium here beginning Saturday. The symposium, organised by Goa-based CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), in association with UNESCO-Scientific Committee on Oceanic Research at Dona Pula will be attended by over 25 foreign experts and 75 Indian researchers.

Recent estimates of the production and loss rates of fixed nitrogen suggest that ocean area devoid of oxygen is expanding, which has implications for the global climate.

Experts attending the symposium would aim to address what factors are affecting the rates of marine nitrification (ammonium oxidation and nitrite oxidation) and denitrification so they can assess the role of microbial processes involved in nutrient cycles in the face of falling oxygen levels.

The scientific community is aware of the fact that extremely low oxygen levels in the Eastern Tropical North Pacific, the Eastern Tropical South Pacific, and theArabian Sea already occupy about 10 per cent of the world’s oceans area. Declining oxygen concentrations lead to a reduction in rates of aerobic respiration and increase in respiration of oxidised nitrogen.

Through this symposium, Indian oceanographers are looking forward to facilitate and catalyze research network formation and collaborative scientific practices together with the efforts of SCOR members.

It will provide a platform for cooperation among the attending participants across the globe to advance a more focused and effective research on ocean de-oxygenation.