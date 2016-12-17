Back to the palms

“Don’t plant trees in Chennai.” Instead, go in for native palms and shrubs.

This is what city-based ecologist and trustee of Care Earth, Dr. Ranjit Daniels, says when asked about the one lakh trees uprooted by cyclone Vardah which hit last week.

He has an explanation. “Chennai is not a place where you can have many trees.” Look at photographs taken in the city 50 to 60 years ago, he urges.

“You will see that our landscape consisted mostly of palmyra trees. These can be spotted in the films made during that time; an occasional banyan tree can be observed.”

Daniels observes that the green cover in the city today is “artificial”. “Even normal rainfall results in trees falling.”

Now that there’s a lot of talk of native trees faring better than the exotic ones in the aftermath of the cyclone, Daniels points out that he saw even neem and teak trees uprooted.

“It’s not a question of native or exotic trees,” he says.

During the period of Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, the velikathan tree was introduced on a large scale in the State for use as firewood, recalls Daniels.

“The seeds were sown using helicopters,” he says. But the trees, of Mexican origin, are not suited to our landscape. It’s only natural that they are affected by even minor climatic changes, let alone major ones, he adds.

This is a difficult time for Chennai; it’s sad to see broken trees all around. But the focus now should not be on replanting the uprooted trees or planting new ones of the same kind.

“A lot of people are vowing to re-green Chennai. But, now is not the time to get emotional,” says Daniels. “Because, the new ones will have to be planted along the same roads. They will grow to be less stable since they will not have enough space to spread their roots.”

Repeated construction of underground tunnels will only result in the roots being trimmed, and the entire cycle will repeat itself, he adds.

“I’m not anti-trees,” says Daniels. “It’s just that we shouldn’t repeat our mistakes.” Native palms and shrubs are the perfect solution for the complex problem at hand.

“Their root systems are different and they don’t occupy much space,” he adds.

Plant trees, but choose the right ones.