Given the huge population, should we not have had several Nobel winners, leaders of thought and movers of the world?

Well, the 2016 Olympics are over, and a lot of debate has taken place on why, with about 130 crore people, we are not able to field enough athletes of Olympics class. The belief is that there are people in India who can, given the necessary enabling environment and encouragement, win a hundred medals in the Olympics. Comparisons are made about how China turned around during the last a few decades, from a poor record into one than won 70 medals, or America, with a population just one-third of ours, bagged 121 of them.

To me, this debate is curiously similar to the one we hear about the state of science, technology, engineering, agriculture and medicine, (STEAM for short). Given the huge population, should we not have had several Nobel winners, leaders of thought and movers of the world? Indeed, such soul-searching has been happening in India for almost a century. Indeed, policy planners since Independence have been seized of this question, and put together plans of action that have attempted to improve that state of affairs in STEAM across the country. Things have improved somewhat, but we have a long way to go, we do not have Nobelists (yet) - but at least we are trying out various ideas. In addition, in the areas of STEAM, we have worked on “Mission Modes” for the needs of the country - be it on Atomic Energy, Defence, Space, Green and “Evergreen” Revolution, drugs and vaccines, eradication of several diseases and so forth, with notable success. In the case of athletics and Olympic golds, our national mission is to provide everything that helps to identify “hidden talent’” and help them on to the world stage.

It is here that some of the methods that have been tried and used in promoting STEAM might be of value. The Planning Commission and the Scientific Advisory Councils, have helped in putting together new institutions, granting mechanisms and projects of value. A similar Sports Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, comprising a handful of non-political people of proven stature and commitment might help. Such a council would advise plans of action for the long term (not just for the 2020 Olympics, but way beyond), which can be executed through the relevant ministries or better by the Prime Minister’s office itself. (Indeed, why do we need a separate Ministry for Sports at all? Should the Ministry for Human Resource Development not suffice? We need to cut the bane of bureaucracy mercilessly).

Two very useful talent hunting schemes which have worked well over the years are the National Science Talent Scheme and the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana which allow high school and college students to spend time in research laboratories for short periods of time, and pursue higher degrees in STEAM. Hundreds of such “science talent scholars” have done well in their careers and several of them shine in their professions. All that the government did was “match making” between the youngster and the host lab and paid the youngster some living cost. The science academics of India have improved in this “match making” and turned many a “summer research scholar” into full-fledged scientists. And the INSPIRE program of the Department of Science and Technology of India has helped literally thousands of school and college students engage in science.

Taking the cue from these, putting together a Sports Talent Search Scheme on a large scale would enable youngsters spend time to discover and hone their talents in sports. It will also help them spend time with stars such as Sakshi Malik, P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Dipa Karmakar, and also teachers such as P. Gopichand, U. Vimal Kumar, Ishwar Singh Dahia, Kuldeep Malik, Jagdish Singh, Bishweshwar Nandi, J. C. Dhillon and others.

Another method used by the science agencies in India is to bring world leaders to come and spend time in labs and universities in India. This allows our youngsters to interact with these famous names, thus helping to boost self-confidence and motivation. Likewise, why not invite Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps, Nadia Comaneci, Mare Dibaba and the entire Ethiopian Marathon team to visit India on a regular basis? Our youngsters will learn a lot from them.

Additionally, funding may be provided to chosen youngsters to go spend time with such experts and learn for them. In order to do this, it would be useful to hold periodic “Olympiad” competitions across India to identify and bring out hidden talents and nurture them.

India is home to a whole host of physiologically diverse populations; some may be more suited for gymnastics, some for running, some for swimming and some for other sports and games (see p. 21, Down To Earth, August 16-31, 2016 and Shekar Swamy, The Hindu, August 26, 2016). We need to explore this diversity and suit it to the needs of specific sports and athletics.

All these efforts will bear fruit not in 2020 but on a longer term. It takes time, but with effort and commitment, we should aim for at least 50 medals by 2028. A pipe dream? Recall that Mangalyan would not have been possible 50 years ago, when ISRO was born.

dbala@lvpei.org