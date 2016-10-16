Sci-Tech » Agriculture

October 16, 2016
Updated: October 16, 2016 19:02 IST

Uncovering the genetic secrets of purple rice

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
A crop of purpleputtu rice at the foundation. Photo: Special arrangement
A crop of purpleputtu rice at the foundation. Photo: Special arrangement
TOPICS

economy, business and finance

agriculture

The mysterious ways of genes influencing the character of crop plants through long periods of domestication, selection and modern breeding continues to perplex genomics specialists, as found out by the genome researchers working on coloured rice, Purpleputtu recently. Even the whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) of the Purpleputtu rice variety has not fully opened the windows to the genetic secrets to the researchers.

Researchers at the SciGenom Research Foundation, Chennai, said the genome sequencing of Purpleputtu revealed around 65,000 unique genetic mutations compared with the reference sequence, of which about 50 are in the genes of the colour pathway. The question of how specific genes and gene networks control the expression of its uniqueness, the purple colour, still remains an unanswered mystery, say researchers.

In most cultivated white grain rice varieties, a regulatory gene, Rc is missing 14 base pairs, which is believed to have changed the phenotype of seeds from coloured to white. The presence of the 14 base pairs is believed to help regulate the anthocyanin pathway enzymes to produce coloured seeds, and its absence is accounted for the grains remaining more or less white. The sequencing revealed that the 14 base pairs of Rc gene were absent in Purpleputtu variety. Yet, its seeds remained true to the nomenclature and were found retaining the colour, explained George Thomas, Director, SGRF, and Arjula R. Reddy, advisor to the Foundation. This leads to the conclusion that there are alternative regulatory pathways operating in Purpleputtu, they explained.

The Foundation decided to focus on the purple rice variety as many traditional lines or their wild cousins have not yet been fully sequenced. This traditional variety, while being grown as a bio-barrier and as a marker line between test plots in rice fields to prevent cross-pollination, remained genetically uncorrupted and retained its unique characters over the years. The seed shattering gene and a few other domestication-related genes were found intact in a highly conserved area of about 4.5 million base pairs of Purpleputtu rice genome.

The whole genome sequence has been released in the public domain to serve as a reference point for indica rices, particularly coloured ones, they said.

The focus has now shifted to “understanding the molecular regulation of colour development, domestication and responses to stresses like drought, salt, extreme temperatures and photoperiodic insensitivity of this rice in order to improve it for better performance and its possible utility in breeding for these traits” they explained.

More In: Agriculture | Sci-Tech | Science
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Health spending: How States splurge on salaries

Bacteria help avert radioactive leaks, study finds

Burning of municipal waste discolouring Taj Mahal?

Kolkata celebrates botany legend Janaki Ammal

Running from prime to prime

Moving beyond the solar system to exoplanets

IIT Bombay researchers a step closer to treating Parkinson’s disease

Uncovering the genetic secrets of purple rice

Electric bicycle from Chennai to hit roads

Weighing in on sugar tax


Technology

Why are Twitter's shares crashing?

Staff didn’t steal information from customers phones: Apple

Facebook adds Apple TV, Chromecast support to stream videos

Indians reap Facebook ‘Bug Bounty’

Not up to the mark

Electric bicycle from Chennai to hit roads

Six reasons to visit IGX 2016

Self-powered UV photodetector charges energy storage devices

Twitter’s Periscope service extends beyond phones

Note 7 recall may hit Samsung India rev by Rs 6400 cr: CMR


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Agriculture

Activists protest againstGMmustard outside the Ministry of Environment and Forests in New Delhi. File photo: R.V. Moorthy

SC stays commercial release of GM mustard

Asks Centre to seek public opinion on such seeds before releasing them for cultivation »