Lakshmi Narasimha Ikkurthi: Back to his roots

Living in what I would call a giant family (and not joint) in a house that had 47 of us living under one roof, surrounded by farming lands, tractors, cattle, the scenes in my village (Yazali, near Guntur) were a key factor in shaping my core ideals early in life. Listening to bedtime stories from my great grandmother,we were taught that giving back to the society is a responsibility rather than a duty. So, there wasn’t much of an internal conflict when I decided to give up my software job in Hyderabad to get back to agriculture in my village and educate the younger lot about it.

I tried hard to maintain a balance between my job and helping my village, from enhancing facilities in the only government school it has, to setting up a group called ‘Yazali-Naa Janmabhumi’ that had me connected to about 250 of the 400 families that migrated from the village. Whenever I had to choose between my village and my job (which paid my bills and assisted several social initiatives I took up all these years), it was tough, but I felt it necessary to choose the former.

A series of incidents in 2010, when about 6 to 7 people, mostly teenagers, died in separate drunken-drive accidents, laid a strong foundation for this decision. How could we be so happy in another part of the world when someone from my village is suffering? I realised how education was a factor that was pegging the village back. I talked to village elders about it, received funding to better government school facilities and there’s been no looking back ever since. From representing science models on a national level to producing students who are now playing on a national level, the results of the school (that now has a virtual library and a mathematics lab too) showed a phenomenal increase. A four-acre land that we have leased beside the school is the one where we plan to teach students agriculture. We also went on to build an old age home for elders who were alone in the village while their children lived far away. Migrants from the village played an integral part in funding this initiative.

I even rejected an opportunity to travel to the US for my company then. Another side of me was keen on bringing advanced farming practices to the village, where the world of a farmer was limited to a few avenues. Government training programmes did happen, but the attendance was sleek. Farmers felt farming was not as easy as it was shown on laptops. My friends and I then began our research, visited multiple villages, got in touch with a few people whom I read about in papers and saw on television. We planted about 2000 saplings enroute to the village to ring in a positive vibe. All of this happened with the help of the village governing body even as I simultaneously managed my job in Hyderabad.

Having given up my job recently, I want to build an Amazon-like platform, where sellers and consumers both benefit. I also procured lands for lease in Shamirpet along with my friends to form a farming community (where we grow fruits and vegetables) to know how this works. Being amidst nature changed the way I looked at life. To teach farmers and present them the best of technological advancements, I had to be one among them. I want to revive the respect that people once had for agriculture, provide youngsters with internships to know their roots and the opportunities it can present.

(As told to Srivathsan Nadadhur)