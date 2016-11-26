Four phalanxes of farmers march to Delhi

Their demands highlight their unchanged story of debt, suicide and despair

“1,2,3,4… check, check…” A man tests the microphone as his associate adjusts the volume of the sound system in an open ground in Moi village, Sonepat, Haryana . On the other end of the ground, another worker is tying the loudspeaker to a large neem tree. Four large earthen pots lie on the white tarpaulin sheets spread out on the ground. The mouths of the pots have been covered with pieces of black rubber, generally used to mend punctures. Soon, these pots will be used as an accompaniment to revolutionary songs in the local Haryanvi dialect to welcome the Kisan Sangharsh Jatha, the march organised by All-India Kisan Sabha.

Preparations are on in full swing for the jatha’s last stop, in Sonepat, before it heads to Delhi, where it will converge with three more jathas arriving from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bengal, and march to Parliament on November 24.

As local farmers clad in white dhoti, kurta and turban start trickling in, Ram Niwas Rana, the pradhan of Moi village, asks the local musical troupe to rouse the audience and start their act as the jatha has been slightly delayed. It is now expected to arrive at five in the evening, an hour behind schedule. A big hookah is passed around the 100-odd farmers seated on the ground.

One of the first to take a puff is 75-year-old Ram Prasad. The bespectacled Prasad, keen to hear the jatha leaders speak, arrived early at the local government school, the venue of the rally. “I came because I wanted to know how to improve our situation. Last year, there were 12 farmer suicides in Sonepat alone. When will this trauma end,” asks the former pradhan of Moi.

In village Katwal, 15 km away, Naresh has been grappling with the same question for the past 21 months since her 59-year-old husband Balwan Singh died after their crops failed in unseasonal rains. The 48-year-old widow says she has no means to repay the loans her husband took to lease four acres of farmland. She now lives in a relation’s house with her children, as she has no money to fix the leaking roof of her one-room home. “I can’t get regular meals for my six children; how can I afford to repair the house? After an FIR was filed and my husband’s death recognised as a suicide by the tahsildar and patwari, I was promised compensation. But nothing has come yet,” she says stoically.

The only monetary help has come from All-India Kisan Sabha (AKS), which gave her Rs. 1 lakh. But her husband’s debts are over Rs. 4 lakh. She is entitled to a widow pension of Rs. 1,400 and Rs. 500 each for her two sons aged 6 and 14, but she got the first instalment of that only last month. Tears run down her daughter Sonia’s face. At 20, she is the eldest of the siblings and worries about shouldering the family responsibility. She hopes to get a job as a government junior teacher after graduation. Prem, her 70-year-old uncle, is determined to get justice for his younger brother. “I am going to Delhi to participate in the protest march, not just for Balwan but also for myself. I am a farmer too and I am also in debt,” he says, eyes moist.

Rising debt stemming from failed or damaged crops is not the only reason why farmer suicides have been steadily rising. Attempts to acquire agricultural land, corporate intrusion, especially into tribal land, the introduction of foreign direct investment in agriculture, cuts in credit, and lack of remunerative prices for produce — all these have pushed farmers to the edge. AKS wants them to unite and fight against policies that mete out a raw deal to agriculture.

In Moi, this was the main message reiterated by Amra Ram, president of AKS, who led the jatha. The march started from Jammu & Kashmir on November 8, and passed through Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan before reaching Haryana on November 22. Everywhere, Ram told the farmers that they needed to raise their collective voices against the government and demand the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report which recommends fixing the minimum support price (MSP) for crops at 50 per cent above the cost of production.

Bed Singh nods in agreement. The 68-year-old has taken 19 farms on rent. “I have taken them on lease at Rs. 40,000 an acre. But the money I get after selling wheat is just Rs. 20,000 an acre because the MSP is low. The middleman buys it at Rs. 1,200 a quintal and sells it at Rs. 3,500. So how can farming be remunerative for me?” he wheezes between puffs of the hookah.

Losses have also deepened because of the Prime Minister Fasal Bhima Yojna (crop insurance scheme), says Shradhanand Solanki, vice-president of AKS’s Haryana unit. According to the 73-year-old Solanki, also a practising lawyer, the scheme is not in the interest of farmers.

“We have not subscribed to it. But without our consent or knowledge, the premium is deducted from our accounts via the banks from where we have taken loans. This money is deposited with the insurance companies authorised to insure our crops under the scheme. But the farmers don’t have any supporting documents nor do they know about the insurance company. So they can’t actually claim the insurance,” he says.

Last year, in April, when unseasonal rains damaged Yudhbir Singh’s crops in Riwara village, the 42-year-old committed suicide. Would crop insurance have saved Singh? Probably not, since under the crop insurance scheme, the village is considered a single unit for assessing compensation and only when there is 75 per cent loss of crops can insurance be claimed. So, the crops grown on Singh’s three acres would have qualified only if three-quarters of all crops in his village had been damaged.

Meena, Singh’s widow, and her two daughters wake up at 3.00 a.m. every day to milk their two buffaloes and hand over the milk to the dairy owner. Soon, she will have to do it alone. “As soon as my daughters, both in Class XI, finish school, I will marry them off. It is not safe for fatherless girls to step out of the house,” she declares, looking at her husband’s photograph on the wall in the room where the three sleep.

The AKS jathas are alive to the struggles faced by 35-year-old Meena who has to raise her children and clear her husband’s debts. This is why one of the main demands of their 15-point charter is Rs. 10 lakh compensation for the rehabilitation of the widows of farmers who committed suicide. They also want the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 to be implemented with protection for all those dependent on land for survival, and a withdrawal of the 2014 Ordinance for Land Acquisition, which favours the takeover of land by corporate entities.

“Our four jathas have travelled 22 states and reached out to thousands of farmers and supporters of the farmer’s cause. We have held over 100 public rallies and about 150 small meetings. This is the first part of our strategy to raise awareness and focus attention on the trials and tribulations of farmers,” says Hannan Mollah, 70, AKS general secretary and politbureau member of CPI(M). “If the government does not accept our demands, our next step will include more revolutionary action, including gheraos,” Mollah says.

On November 24, the farmers were denied permission to converge in front of Parliament. They gathered on Parliament Street instead, where the 20,000-odd farmers were joined by leaders and social activists, including Medha Patkar.

Swapna Majumdar is an independent journalist who writes on development and gender.