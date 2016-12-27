Where’s the party tonight

more-in

It’s time to ring in the New Year and what better way to do so than a great party. It could either be one of those parties with great music and unlimited drinks at a hotel, replete with a DJ and dance floor, a quieter one at home with friends and some great drinking games as you count down the seconds to New Year, or a cosy family get-together. But it still requires some amount of planning and organising. So, here are a few apps to help you decide on the menu, décor, games, music or even choose the most happening party in town.

Happitoo

Be it looking for happy hours at the neighbourhood bar or the most happening New Year’s party in town, Happitoo is a great option. With over 8,000 nightspots across the country, the app helps you explore the nightlife options in your city. It even segregates events in various categories, such as theme nights, happy hours, romantic places, buffets, after hours etc. All you’ve got to do is browse through the list of events in your town, select and see if there’s a great deal you can snag. As the app’s slogan goes, it’s where the night begins.

PitchIn

If it’s a house party you are planning, chances are you’re also looking for a couple of the guests to pitch in with either a couple of dishes or logistics. But this also means crazy amounts of texting or calls to coordinate. PitchIn is then the perfect app to help you with all that planning and executing. The app makes it easy to split up to-do lists and send or receive notifications as and when tasks are commissioned or completed. If it’s the sort of party that involves sharing costs, the app also sends payment reminders to contributors.

Hello Vino

Throwing a party and wondering what kind of wine to serve? Hello Vino is like having your very own personal sommelier with a thorough wine database at your fingertips. The app helps you with suggestions of some fine wines you might want to buy for the party and the right kind of wine to pair with the food you are serving. It’s the perfect way to show off your taste in fine wine in front of all your guests.

Heads Up!

What’s a cosy party at home without a round of drinking games? Heads Up! from Ellen DeGeneres’ stable is great game for a night of merriment and laughter. It’s also the perfect way to keep the party from getting dull. Simply indulge in a game of charades with cues from the app and watch your friends try to work their way through embarrassing gestures. The app has 18 themed decks to choose from.

Flo

If there’s a party, there’s got to be music. But don’t worry, you don’t have to spend hours putting together a playlist. Flo lets you and nine other friends create a master playlist via your cloud music accounts. This way, you can crowdsource your music and cater to everyone’s musical sensibilities at the party. Simply sync your playlists and connect to the speaker to keep up the tempo of your party.