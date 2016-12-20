Esoteric riffs, intriguing stories

Long-awaited is almost always attached to Indian metal bands’ releases, considering the amount of time taken for them to gather funds, time and equipment to record and release songs. But perhaps it is also a sign of how meticulous and painstaking they become about their song-writing, polishing it over and over. That seems to be the case with Bengaluru metal band Orchid, who have been around since 2009 and only now released their first collection of songs.

The attention to detail is what makes their four-track debut self-titled EP convincingly brutal and stand-out. Esoteric guitar riffage, intricate yet intense drum rolls are interplayed with jazzy sections and movements, with stories even more intriguing. The opening track, ‘Civic TV’ (inspired by sci-fi/horror movies of the 1980s) arrives like a massive punch to the face. Vinay Prasad’s sharp guitars interacting with Rahil Ahmed’s dense bass lines and drummer Mayur Nanda’s manic fills, while vocalist Kaushal LS delivers his most menacing growls.

‘Venusian Death’, which was the first single off the EP, is much more sullen in its tone, maintaining an uneasy calm before breaking into death metal mayhem in six-and-a-half minutes. ‘Disorder’ revels in Vinay’s dissonant guitar lines, creating a sound that is avant-garde and often unpredictable, Rahil and Mayur’s hammering rhythms taking over for certain movements. The four-minute closer ‘Migrate’ dwells in thick, eerie layers, being more or less instrumental, ending on a somewhat quizzical note.

But that is probably Orchid’s style. They like to keep their listeners guessing, surely. Anything even close to the norm is passé, and like the best bands to emerge from the city, Orchid wear the experimental tag with no qualms. If you want metal that is far away from being straight up, yet retaining that vicious edge, this EP is for you.