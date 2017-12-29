Should you invest money or put it toward your home loan?

more-in

If you want to secure your financial future, then planning for investments is crucial. That said, the investment market in India is diverse, and investors can opt for varied offerings.

With a flurry of options to pick from, deciding on what is right can feel tricky and challenging.

Different investment options grant distinct benefits. While some investments are safe and secure, others may entail more risk and offer higher returns. Some involve acquiring physical assets, while others need acquiring electronic financial assets.

So which one do you choose from?

Why not look at the options available and review their pros and cons?

Mutual funds

Mutual funds are a favourite these days, and Indians are taking advantage of this popular investment vehicle.

When you buy a mutual fund, your money is invested in a diverse portfolio of offerings. These include stocks, bonds, money market instruments, and other types of securities.

Mutual funds are surprisingly affordable and have a low barrier to entry. They don’t need you to be an expert in money management as it is with investing in stocks. Plus they are easy to understand. You could potentially earn between 10-20% on your investments. And well, your earnings would be tax-free too.

Nonetheless, accompanying those benefits are these downsides.

A common shortcoming with mutual funds is that you have no guarantees on what you earn. The performance of any mutual fund is dictated heavily by the market conditions, hence the uncertainty.

Moreover, it is your fund manager who calls the shots on what to buy and sell. His/Her decisions may or may not always be the best for you. So you need to be aware that you are trusting someone else with your money.

Fixed deposits (FD)

Bank fixed deposits need no introduction. They have been around for a long time now.

Fixed deposits are secure investments. They offer guaranteed returns. You invest money into FDs for a set period and receive interest based on the rate disclosed by the bank in advance.

But, over the last three years, interest rates for fixed deposits have plummeted. Most banks are now offering somewhere between 5-6.5% interest based on the period of investment.

This is very low if you account for rising inflation. Another drawback is that interest earned from fixed deposits are subject to TDS unless you choose those FDs that offer a lock-in period.

So you cannot maximise the benefits at maturity.

Recurring deposits (RD)

Recurring deposits are like fixed deposits but on an easy payment plan. That means, instead of parking a massive chunk of your money in one go, you break it up month by month. This makes it easier for you, as you don’t need to have all the money available right away.

Like fixed deposits RDs have a fixed tenure, and through the period you’ll continue investing fixed sums of money. Also, comparable to FDs, RDs have a similar interest structure. Recurring deposits also offer a guaranteed return on investment, which makes it a secure investment.

But, if you compare FDs to RDs, FDs will bring in more money for the same tenure and rate of interest due to the effect of compounding.

Saving for a home - An investment (perhaps) for life

All the assets mentioned before are financial assets. Real Estate, on the other hand, is a hard asset. It’s tangible. And if you need to, you can live in it as well – making it an altogether different class of investment.

Unlike others, a real estate purchase is a high ticket investment. This means you have to save a monumental amount in savings before you can buy a home.

With real estate, one can own an apartment, see it appreciate in value, and also earn money from it while renting it out. Another point. The economy we live in today is based on debt. That means banks are happy to lend money to property buyers. With a lot of money going around, there is an incentive to buy. This situation almost guarantees that prices for your land/apartment/house will continually rise.

If you plan your property in a big city or a developing neighbourhood, you can expect your property to appreciate at about 15 to 20% every year.

Summary

The crucial consideration before making any investment is to evaluate your goals as an investor. If you’re want to grow your wealth but don’t have much in savings, investing in mutual funds may be the right way to go. For others saving up for a home loan would make sense.

Whatever it is, you’ll want to carefully consider your options and also evaluate the risk involved before you go forth and invest. Perhaps, a good idea would be to seek help from experts who could guide you in your financial planning. That way, you can slowly but steadily move towards taking the right decision.

This article is contributed by RoofandFloor, part of KSL Digital Ventures Pvt. Ltd., from The Hindu Group