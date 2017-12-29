Investing in Tambaram: a primer

more-in

Tambaram is one of the most popular residential and commercial neighbourhoods near Chennai today. It’s hard to believe that as recently as the 1960s this neighbourhood in South Chennai was a small panchayat with a handful of people living in it.

Tambaram’s existence can be traced back to times of warfare during the Pallava and the Chola eras. Later on, it developed as a camp for the East India Company in the 18th century.

Tambaram has come a long way since then. In the last few years, the area has seen prices shoot up by at least Rs 1,000 per sq feet thanks to great infrastructure, amenities, and affordability. Here are some of the reasons why Tambaram is, even now, one of the best places to invest in Chennai.

Location

Tambaram lies 27 kilometres away from Chennai and is located in a sweet spot on the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) road, which is acknowledged as one of the busiest and most well-connected road to the rest of Tamil Nadu, and even India.

The GST road is a midpoint from where all big IT and SEZ parks can be reached. Furthermore, it is connected to Trichy and Chennai, and via the NH4 it connects to Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore while the NH5 connects to Bhubaneshwar.

The airport is located just 7 kilometres away from Tambaram, which is a huge advantage. Tambaram Railway Station is the third busiest station and divides the area into Tambaram East and Tambaram West. Trains operate to major areas like Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Chennai Beach, amongst others, making it the second largest revenue generating station next to the Moore Market Complex. Tambaram also serves as a central hub for smaller areas in and around like Mudichur, Selaiyur, and Madambakkam.

In general, Tambaram East is a slightly more preferred location compared to Tambaram West because of its wide roads that make traffic much easier to navigate.

Employment opportunities

Employment opportunities, in addition to the location, are Tambaram’s biggest draw. IT hubs include:

• Olympia Tech Park

• TEK Meadows

• MPL Silicon Towers

Industrial centres like TECCI Park, SIDCO Industrial Estate, and the Chennai Trade Centre are all located within 15 kilometres of Tambaram.

The Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), one of the seven export processing centres in the country is also located in Tambaram. Global companies like Cognizant, CSC, HTC etc. have all set up offices in the area.

Schools, colleges, hospitals

Prestigious colleges, premium schools and renowned hospitals make Tambaram a much sought after locality for families. Tambaram is home to the Madras Christian College and a host of other engineering colleges along with some good schools like Loyola Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Christ King Matriculation School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Sri Sankara Global Academy. Hospitals like Chennai Krishna Hospital and Hindu Mission Health Services can also be found in this area.

Other amenities

Tambaram has very good infrastructure for basic civic necessities like garbage disposal, water supply, and sewage maintenance.

Tambaram also is known for its sprawling parks like the Gandhi Park in East Tambaram, Thirupur Kumaran Park in Selaiyur, Ganesh Nagar Park, and Krishna Nagar Park are some of the most popular ones and one of the most important features that make the neighbourhood a big draw.

This article is contributed by RoofandFloor, part of KSL Digital Ventures Pvt. Ltd., from The Hindu Group