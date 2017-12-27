A seven-point guide to buying the right home for your family

more-in

A home is the sum of your savings and aspirations and also the most secure and comfortable place for your family. Recent research suggests that millennials are keen on buying a home soon after they begin work.

A growing number of homebuyers fall into the age group of 25-35. If you also fall in this category, you must consider the existing needs of your family as well as future ones. Here are some important tips and suggestions that will help you choose the right property for your family:

Proximity to the workplace

With rising traffic levels, working professionals spend hours on the road just getting to work and returning home. To save yourself of this daily drudgery, find a property near your place of work. This single factor will reduce major worries over daily commute and ensure that you spend more time with your loved ones. It’s also important to stay close to your workplace in case of an emergency at home.

Check the neighbourhood

Before you start shortlisting homes, you need to scan the locality to see the type of developments taking place in the area. Watch out for any unplanned and illegal developments near the property that may lead to problems in the future. Also, check the profile of your neighbors and find out if they are families with young kids or you may end up surrounded by empty nesters. It’s also advisable to check the crime rate in the area to ensure proper safety and security for your loved ones.

Safe indoor design

While it’s important to ensure the safety of the surroundings of your home, it is equally important is to look closely at the indoor design. Pay close attention to these small but significant features to ensure the safety of children and elders:

Electrical points

Exploring electrical points installed in the house is a favourite pastime of toddlers. To avoid any mishap, they should be placed at a height of at least 3 feet or above and should be covered with holders.

Balcony railings

You must insist on a high design for balcony railings, which can’t be climbed upon. Make sure there are no gaps between railings or any sharp edges that may cause injury.

Window grills

Sliding window shutters can be risky and must come with locks so that children can’t easily open them. For additional safety, insist on window grills and fix them internally for your child’s safety.

Placement of electronic appliances

While inspecting the design of the kitchen, ensure there is provision to place white goods like microwave, mixers, and toasters at a height. The switches of all high-voltage gadgets such as refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners should always be at a height and covered when unused.

Wall paint

The emission of toxic materials from paints can be very harmful to your children and elders. Insist on high quality paint to be used for the interiors of your home.

Anti-skid tiles

Injuries in the bathroom due to slippage are common among elders. To avoid them, make sure that they are fitted with anti-skid tiles and handrails for additional support.

Availability of schools

Buying a home in an area with good schools can be a smart investment. Check the availability and cost of play groups, day care centres and schools in the neighbourhood. Also, find out whether your children would have access to a school bus and how long the ride takes.

Access to medical services

You must give high priority to the needs of children or elders who may need urgent medical attention. Ensure the presence of hospitals and clinics around your home and also determine how long it will take to reach them in an emergency at any time.

The right amenities

Access to the right amenities and services holds the key to a comfortable life for your family. Many housing complexes and gated communities offer a range of amenities, including swimming pool, gym, indoor games and children’s play area. Depending on your family’s needs, you may also look out for additional facilities like spa, outdoor games such as tennis, badminton, and basketball and concierge services.

Distance from retail and entertainment centres

You don’t want to drive 20 minutes just to pick up groceries for your family. Make sure there are enough convenience stores and retail centres around your home to meet daily requirements. Also, consider the proximity to shopping malls and multiplexes for your family’s social needs.

Conclusion

As the requirements of each family are specific, no home can follow any standard design or specification. Yet, factors like safety, other families to socialize with, playgrounds and security should take precedence over features such as smart kitchens and high-tech amenities. Being a responsible parent and homebuyer, your focus should be more on the safety measures than the cosmetic appeal of the property you choose.

This article is contributed by RoofandFloor, part of KSL Digital Ventures Pvt. Ltd., from The Hindu Group