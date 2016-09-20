In a marketplace, characterised by sweeping changes, particularly in the digital space, "The Hindu" has moved forward to engage with more and more readers.

Today, September 20, 2016, marks the completion of one hundred and thirty eight years of The Hindu’s eventful existence. We take note of this with a sense of responsibility, a touch of humility, and of course a lot of pride.

The year gone by has been one of steady growth, expansion, modernisation and consolidation. In a marketplace, characterised by sweeping changes, particularly in the digital space, The Hindu has held steady even as it has moved forward to engage with more and more readers.

The newspaper has registered a 20 per cent growth in circulation over a six-month period in 2015, retaining its position as the country’s second-largest circulated English daily, according to Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) figures. These went up from 1,261,658 from January-June 2015 to 1,518,082 in July-December 2015.

Our journey began in 1878 with an initial print run of 80 copies a week. Six young men of Madras, with hardly any capital and no experience in newspaper publishing, launched the enterprise, unable to accept the opposition, among vested interests, to the move to appoint an Indian as a judge of the Madras High Court. In 1905, the torch was relit and taken forward by S. Kasturiranga Iyengar, who could well be referred to as its ‘Second Founder.’

Going forward, we stand committed to increasing the effort to further professionalise and contemporise our operations. At the same time, we will adhere to the traditions and the best practices that have contributed towards fostering the trust we have earned from millions of our readers.

- Mukund Padmanabhan, Editor