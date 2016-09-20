It’s women, whether working or staying at home, who are the worst affected when cities and towns are brought to a standstill in the name of protest.

Dear bandh organiser,

You and your dauntless friends have been on an adventurous journey, dodging efforts of the police to stop you and reaping success in bringing the whole city to a standstill in regular intervals. You have achieved the impossible by keeping people who are otherwise always on the move inside their homes.

With shops, malls and movie halls closed, you have given the citizens a chance to spend quality time with family, meet neighbours and relax. By keeping vehicles off the road, you have suggested a solution to the problem of air pollution. No easy feat, these tasks deserves appreciation.

But the main aim of this letter is not only showering you with praise but also bringing to your kind notice the displeasure a certain section of society feels whenever a bandh is called. They say a strike because of its nature (since it calls for involuntary support) affects the life of the common man, but I want to tell you about the turmoil it brings into the life of a common woman, whether she is working or staying at home.

In a typical Indian family, the onus of running the household lies on the shoulders of the lady of the house. Every time a bandh is called, the first thing which flashes through the mind is the sink full of dirty dishes and the messed-up house.

Sir, if you can, please tell me how am I suppose to do these daunting tasks without the help of my maid. Yes, I shamelessly admit that my abode needs its healer to bring it back to its settled state. Every time the threat of bandh looms large, the only thing which concerns me is if my maid or cook will turn up for work. During these times of uncertainty, I dread to take a phone call from my house-help who would declare nonchalantly that it won’t be possible for her to come as there is no means of transport available.

One of my cousins advised me that the only way to get through such a situation is to think that you are in the U.S. , where one has to do all the work without help right from cooking, cleaning bathrooms, doing laundry and ironing to grocery shopping and dumping trash in freezing temperatures.

But you tell me sir, how can I think of the unthinkable when I know full well that it’s because of your antics that my maid is unable to perform her duties despite being a reliable person?

A bonus holiday for my children and husband (the most blessed beings during hartal days) adds to my plight as their unwarranted presence makes my whole routine turn topsy-turvy. On a normal day, after the children are packed off to school and the husband to office, I find time for myself to pursue my interests and activities at my leisure. Those three or four hours are bliss when I have some “me-time”. But on days of bandh, utter chaos descends on our life, especially mine. A night before the bandh, my husband goes to bed late and hence wakes up late. My children watch television continuously or get bored every few seconds and if they can’t think of anything, are always hungry. So along with the household chores, there is the added burden of cooking all three meals. Obviously, because of bandh, the cook doesn’t come and with everything shut, we can’t even go out for meals or order in.

As you know, an atmosphere of uncertainty brings panic with it. So in the evening before the bandh, I am forced to rush to a grocery store to stock up on milk, eggs and bread. There I meet many women who share the predicament.

Sir, I truly believe that except for homemakers, a bandh brings smiles on everyone’s face. I know even after reading about my predicament, you won’t budge from your decision to call a bandh in future. But by pouring my heart out, I just wanted to let you know that unrest is brewing among a certain section of society who might start their own movement against yours.

I want to end this letter with a noble idea: live and let live. Please think over it.

Regards.

