Where marriages are made today

Marriages are morphing. The earliest marriage I attended was about 25 years ago when I was in my early teens. The marriage of my youngest aunt was a very traditional affair. The guests were largely family and a hall was hired for a few days. The marriage hall doubled as a hotel for the family that had come from other towns and cities. While the religious ceremony and the kalyana sappadu were the serious affairs of the day, relaxation time consisted of the adults playing cards and cracking loud jokes. The kids were actively into serious games of hide-and- seek and so on.

I remember being initially shy with the large number of adults around me, but I came to enjoy their attention. I remember my grandfather and his co-brother from that wedding. Marriages could go on for as long as four days. This was whittled down to a single-day event.

My best memories of people in my family are also from those old-style weddings. I saw them with innocent eyes, and maybe those indeed were simpler times. There was a real pleasure in meeting people. Many took came from other cities and it was considered rude to not accept an invitation. The annual festivals were a humdrum affair indeed in comparison.

Another of the marriages that I remember from that era is that of my eldest cousin. I was in my mid-teens and my body was changing. I remember that the dressing up for that wedding was the first time I decorated my body as a woman. I felt a certain vulnerability and pride in my newly discovered attractiveness. It was also the first time that my mother bought me beautiful accessories. The drab school uniforms that I went back to after that wedding continued for a few more years. The young feminine ran back into the closet.

I got busy with my studies afterwards and my career took me to time and spaces where there was not much family. I didn’t come back into the family circuit until I was about 25 years old and of marriageable age myself. From then on marriages turned into a nightmare, events I would try my best to avoid, for the next decade.

I walked into my college friend’s marriage blindly and realised that single women do not attend weddings alone. Her father smirked and asked me if I took a taxi by myself from the airport. Clearly only very socially disadvantaged people do that. He took the questioning further by inquiring whether I still stayed in an apartment, possibly a pointer to how commodious his own house was. They had coloured orchids violet and hung them all around the wedding palace. The banquet served food from 20 different parts. I hardly met my friend; she was too busy. The time we did manage a quiet moment together she cried to me about her husband’s family. The husband was not as rich as the bride, you see.

To me these weddings came to represent show, social status and competitiveness. My cousins and peer group fought hard to climb the marriage altar. It was only the best amongst us women who would be chosen to do that duty to the patriarchy. Only the Indian mind can come up with the idea of colouring the perfect orchids a false violet.

Pleasant affairs

The last couple of years I have been to two weddings that have been a pleasant affair for me. I am surprised. The form of the wedding has changed to what I call the semi-NRI wedding.

So many people seem to be abroad these days, specifically in the U.S. One of the weddings was in a hotel instead of a marriage hall. The other was an open air affair at an art centre. It’s not just the venues that are getting more exciting. The hotel wedding had a bar in the corner and a Carnatic musician on the dais. The women in silk sarees criss-crossed the male waiters serving the nibbles.

The guests seem to comprise more of friends than of family. There was the odd white person strolling, often towards the bar. And in very glitzy Indian clothing too. One foreigner came with a pagadi (turban). I guess the nuances of Tamil versus North Indian marriages are too complex for him.

The elaborateness and ostentation seems to have visibly decreased. The social aspect seems to be getting more important again. Maybe it is time for me to take out my silk sarees.

