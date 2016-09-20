What is it between little children and grandparents?

The question raised is whether grandparenting is tougher than parenting. Parenting has its steel frame, sharp edges, rules and regulations, making it easier to follow. In the ancient days, the great thinker Bharthuhari had laid down the tenets clearly: Rajaval Panchavarshani, Dasasavarshani Dasaval, Prapthe thu shodase varshe, Puthram Mithravadaacharel (a child should be treated as a king for the first five years and as a servant for the next 10 and when it reaches the age of 16, as a friend). Might have held good in olden days, but had the author been alive, he would have suggested far-reaching amendments.

But let us take grand-parenting. Here there is pure and undiluted affection like a flowing rivulet down the mountain, no returns asked or expected.

But the problem came to a crisis recently. Our daughter-in-law brought her two children — girl aged four and a boy aged seven — complaining about the mischievous pranks played by the two and filed an FIR before the grandparent court.

We had to take cognisance as the D-in-L enjoyed some liberties with us because of her love and supreme devotion to us.

Let us proceed with the facts. As she had retired to her bedroom to take the expected 40 winks, it was interrupted at almost 20 winks by a loud noise of crash in the kitchen. When the two bundles of mischief were about to escape, the mother appeared at the door. What she found was that two tins in which she had stored some afternoon snacks, lay on the floor with contents spread all over, one left ear and one right ear was boxed to howling stage and the culprits and the lower court judge came rushing into our room.

The appeal court immediately ordered release of the ears and started to proceed with the case. The first judge had consternation when the second judge recused herself from the Bench. The first judge had not even the facility of appointing her as amicus curie as she was neck-deep biased in favour of the accused.

The single judge heard all witnesses and the accused and a judgment was handed over that the two accused shall not be given any snacks till the rising of the court.

Much to the merriment of all present, the two climbed to our laps and showered endearments on us.

Till the next case is filed.

