The latest among the fads that have captured public attention seems to be wanderlust. The idea of being in the mountains, away from civilization, has been romanticised to an extent where going to the mountains has become akin to a modern form of a pilgrimage. Yet, as the unfortunate recent death of a trekker from Chennai in Sikkim shows, there is a cost to adventure that is often downplayed or ignored, resulting in tragic accidents.

At present, there is no specific law in India that governs trekking. While trek operators may register with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), such registration is not mandatory. It is perhaps the unregulated nature of the enterprise that leads to operators and trekkers failing to accord the respect due to nature and this often paves the way for accidents and tragedies. Treks are often conducted in groups of more than 15, which reduces the operating costs of the organisers and increases margins but the real cost of this is borne by the trekkers. The bigger a group the less are the chances of an individual getting the requisite attention when necessary. On many expeditions, the interest of the majority in finishing the trek outweighs an individual’s personal problems, which may not be given the requisite attention. This is especially problematic at higher altitudes where the consequences of apathy can even be fatal.

Unlike some other adventure sports where training is expensive and out of the reach of many people, India has some world-class mountaineering institutes which provide basic and advanced mountaineering courses at affordable and subsidised rates. Yet, when operators fail to exercise due diligence and have leaders on treks without adequate training, it is the inexperienced trekkers who suffer. How such carelessness can be allowed to go on is beyond comprehension.

While being in the midst of nature can be a rewarding experience for an individual, it is imperative that one is responsible when one forays into the wild. And when an individual entrusts his or her life with an agency, it is important that the service is professional and that the operators behave responsibly. The law can play a key role in this endeavour. For any guided trek, the leader/guide has to have the minimum amount of training as a mountaineer. Such leaders need to be trained to be equipped for any exigencies that may arise at high altitude. It is the responsibility of the operator to ensure that the group has certain basic medicines that are needed at high altitudes, always ready. Before embarking on the trek, every person needs to be certified to be fit to go on the adventure.

For batches that comprise more than 10 people, a doctor should be mandatorily a part of the group to ensure that any individual does not suffer. The list of essential items, available on the IMF website, needs to be made the mandatory minimum and should be strictly adhered to.

These ideas are not novel. Any responsible individual who is aware of them will conform with them diligently. But the authority of law would ensure that individuals do not suffer because of the inadequate understanding of operators.

saksham.ojha@nujs.edu