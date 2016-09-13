The latest Olympic Games helped today’s young Indian woman send out a clear warning: We can wrestle any brute force to the ground, leap up when challenged and still land on our feet, and smash and hit back when hurtling objects come our way. The Sakshi-Dipa-Sindhu trio taught us how to send out strong messages to male chauvinists everywhere…

As for politicians — take heed. We are capable of medalling, despite your meddling.

Admittedly, I began watching the Olympics drama on my TV with rising anxiety. Golds were being won by countries the size of a swimming pool. And I thought we were going to excel this year. (Our motto: XL at the Olympics). Or perhaps XL, Extra Large, referred to the size of the ministerial contingent that went along?

But hey, our Sports Ministry really did mean well when they got off their Business Class seats, well-rested and ready for Rio, and greeted our travel-weary Olympians crammed into cattle class with a banner. “Go fourth and win,” they urged. An unfortunate spelling mistake may have resulted in our coming persistently fourth in the first few events, but then there was still hope.

Meanwhile, I became sleepless with excitement, rooting for Jamaica, which is down the bay where the nights are gay, according to a song. There certainly was lots of cheering with gay abandon, by the testosterone-charged males in their contingent. Even their slow-motion replays were going faster than those they’d left way behind. Bolt’s bolt to the finish line every single time made me mad with joy. Perhaps their parents named him with great foresight. Well, so did the parents of P(Physical) T(Training) Usha, our great running sensation. Let’s face it, our everyday natural training at athletics may not be enough. True, Indian working women encounter several hurdles in their career path, housewives are always running after gas cylinders, but some organised coaching would certainly help.

Which brings me to my intense craving to know what exactly coaches say to their wards during those short breaks. Being quite an expert lip-reader, I decided to find out. Here’s what I could deduce, from the football coach’s vehement advice to the Brazil team in the finals. “The goat is dancing in the rain. Did Hitler like pizzas?” I swear that’s what I deciphered, though it may have been in code. Whatever it is, it worked; Brazil won.

Then I was staying up entire nights getting floored by the floor exercises. Many of these categories depend on the weight of the person. But I kept wondering: do they mean the weight of the person before or after they put on heavy make-up? Anyway, the girls looked just sensational.

And the amazing sportswear! Such cool designer stuff. Though some designers made them more flattening than flattering for women — and caused some confusion: hey are we watching the men’s pole vault or the women’s pole vault just now?

Every now and then, a Hero from India would completely get all our attention. Unfortunately, not a sports hero, not even a Bollywood hero, but a motorcycle. This commercial made more appearances than the number of golds won by the USA, but then we did need to dash to the loo regularly.

Meanwhile, we are all enjoying a surge of energy and a new interest in sports. Some of my friends with young children are no longer protesting when they see their kids wrestling in the mud instead of tackling their homework. There’s a love-all feeling about badminton. And for a change, the only cricket we hear is the insect variety in the garden, after some recent rains.

Our Sports Ministry is also pulling up the sports socks, and vowing to be more vigilant and responsible in spotting new talent and extending all opportunities to see that our country is better prepared for the next Olympics.

And I’m not sure if this is true, but I heard that some eager, sports-minded politicians set off in a huge squad to check out The Hunger Games-4, but when they landed in Los Angeles they realised it was the sequel for a Hollywood film.

indubee8@yahoo.co.in