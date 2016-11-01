There are certain life skills people expect you to possess as an adult. One of them is the ability to drive a car. I considered this as one of the few acceptable expectations from society, and so signed up for a self-paced driving course. The course was surprisingly comprehensive — four hours of in-class theory, followed by five hours of computer simulation and 10 hours of on-road driving lessons with an instructor.

At first I felt safe and comfortable, and understood how rigorous the course was. However, at the end of the first theory session all those feelings were being overpowered by boredom. I couldn’t wait to get my hands on the steering wheel. But owing to the sequential nature of the course, I had to go through the theory and the simulation first.

Struggle behind the wheel



After a wait of three weeks and upon receiving my learner’s licence, I finally made it to the driver’s seat. It felt great, at least for the initial three to four sessions. The lessons were progressing by an hour each day but my skill of controlling the vehicle remained unchanged. I struggled with the process of steering and gear-changing, invariably forgot to follow basic safety rules and found juggling my feet among the accelerator, brake and clutch to be confusing.

With a major chunk of my practical lessons completed, I still wasn’t confident enough to drive at a speed of more than 20 km an hour. All of this was frustrating for my instructor: he repeatedly told me how I had been a unique case of slow learning, and that I might need extra classes if I expected to get a licence.

I am on a hiatus for now as far as learning to drive a car goes, but the experience has definitely left me with a reasonable amount of respect for people who carry out this activity on a daily basis. For the first time in my life, I feel empathy towards the bus driver who is behind the wheel for almost eight hours a day and whose occasional sudden braking of the vehicle makes me curse his entire generation of family members. I now also know that whenever I brazenly cross a street, Schwarzenegger-talk-to-the-hand style and expecting approaching vehicles to slow down, I am putting my life at a stranger’s feet.

Agreed, it works most of the time and most of the people do it, but could there be a case for the drivers here? We talk about driving responsibly, which is fair and necessary. There are advertisements that denounce rash driving and fines that can be imposed to curb such behaviour, but we hardly ever talk about being a responsible pedestrian.

Of jaywalking



Many countries including India have anti-jaywalking regulations, but the degree of implementation varies. For instance, in Poland, Portugal and Canada it is an offence, punishable with a fine. In he United Kingdom and Mexico, any rule related to jaywalking is not legally enforceable. In India too, jaywalking is not taken seriously.

Considering that according to some public reports more than 20 per cent of accident victims in India are pedestrians, better vigilance might help reduce this share. A case in point is Sydney, Australia, where (I learn) last year more than 8,000 pedestrians were fined for illegally crossing city streets, and almost 16,000 were issued formal cautions. Singapore has fines for pedestrian offences. Leave addressing accident cases and take issues as basic as traffic jams: could they be improved if the people crossing streets are more disciplined?

Like a tripod



Road Safety is like a tripod: there are the regulators, the drivers and the pedestrians. You might be inclined to put the blame on infrastructure and officials — which is understandable. I also agree that the burden of road safety does lie primarily with the regulators and the drivers. But pedestrians still need to play their part because a tripod will fall even if one of its legs breaks, no matter how insignificant that leg might be compared to the other two.

