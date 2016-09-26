My wife and I were on holiday in Europe. The Eurostar train that took us from London to Paris through the undersea ‘chunnel’ was incredibly fast, but it turned out to be a bit of a damp squib as we could see nothing outside. It was almost boring; we could just as well have been travelling through the Ratnagiri tunnel on the Konkan railway line!

But Paris changed all that. It welcomed us with a rude jolt…

We disembarked at the cavernous Gare du Nord station and were about to board a local train to the Charles de Gaulle Etoile. We both had our hands full, burdened with three suitcases and a rucksack. As we waited for the train to arrive, I noticed a group of young girls, very fashionably dressed, standing next to us. At first I paid no attention to them, but as soon as the train pulled in and the automatic doors swung open, I felt myself being surrounded and almost hustled into the compartment by them.

On alert



I became instantly alert, as I was suddenly reminded of a similar incident in Madrid a few years ago, when my son and his wife were robbed of a fairly large sum of money by a gang of young women. As I was being pushed inside, I shouted out to my wife in our language, telling her to be careful. At the same instant I felt a slight pressure on my left hip pocket and realised that my wallet was being dislodged from there.

Confrontation



Meanwhile the doors had shut and the train had picked up speed. I dropped both my suitcases onto the ground. As the girl nearest me was the obvious culprit, I grabbed her by the waist, putting both my arms around her in a vice-like grip, all the while shouting loudly in English, ‘You thief, you thief, you have picked my pocket and taken my wallet.’

Tough act



The girl kept saying something in French and I could sense that she was trying to pass on the wallet to some of her accomplices. But she found that to be a somewhat difficult task, because I just would not let go!

In the melee that followed, with all the girls shouting at the top of their voices and me holding on tight, she either lost her nerve or decided she had had enough. I heard a small thud. I peered over the back of the girl, and there, on the floor, was my wallet! I quickly let go of the girl and grabbed it. Opening the wallet, I found, much to my relief, that my money, credit cards, tickets and other documents were all intact.

Quick exit



We had been both so shaken by the event that we quite forgot about the cunning women. And sure enough, at the next station they quickly slipped out and disappeared. We were too upset to even care.

This incident, though painful at the time, was not entirely without its collateral benefits. It toughened us for the rest of our journey, as we discovered that female thieves were a common phenomenon in many of the European cities.

In Rome, too, we were accosted by a bevy of young girls with equally dishonourable intentions. By now, however, we had become veterans in this game and shooed them off, much to their chagrin and discomfiture. As they jumped off the train after their futile attempts, I wagged a finger at one of them and I could see her through the window, squirming in embarrassment and disappointment, as the train sped off.

After-effects



The incident has had some hilarious side-effects too. I became such a misogynist that each time I spotted a group of young girls together, I would begin to flail my arms around in a circle, signalling that none of them were to come anywhere near us.

My wife tells me that on several occasions this has led to people looking on in amusement, with many of them pointing their fingers at their own heads in that universally recognised spiral gesture, indicating that this old man from India probably had a screw loose!

Indeed, our misadventures with the damsels from Paris and elsewhere also gave a whole new dimension to the meaning of the French expression femme fatale.

