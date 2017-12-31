Life after all those parties

more-in

It’s the season; the season of get-togethers, parties and treats. Virtually everyone huddles up over their favourite snacks and beverages and flavours on the table and takes beautiful selfies, their faces over the colourful delicacies, the straws bent towards the mouth, and vibrant, energetic smiles. At the end of the day, possibly even into the night, you’re a delighted soul, having had a fun time. While in bed, with the light from your phone beaming on your face, there is a complacent, satisfied smile. Peace.

In less than a week, the social networks would have forgotten most those moments, and in a few weeks there will be another call for a treat. And the probability of the frequency of that happening varies with each circle. There will be a lot of smiles, without doubt.

But within a few months, the phone might conk out, or run out of storage space, and you will delete a bunch of those selfies, leaving behind probably just a couple of them, just as a reminder.

Fast-forwarding to a much later point in your life, like, say, the end of your life, you might well think of the past, all the smiles, the friends, the memories, the gags, the nicknames. Everything. But not these selfies. They might have forgotten, deleted or erased all the images, and such images may even have become extinct. All trace would have vanished. It all ends. Nothing from all your photographic collections exists anymore. It is most probable that the restaurant where your selfie was taken, itself might not exist.

How many treats! How many dishes! How many people! How many straws! How many bottles! Yes, they still remain, unscathed with time. Countless numbers! Do they even know who used them? No. These are merely traces from a heartless generation. No, not just traces, they are leftovers, lethal leftovers from a ruthless generation. A thankless population that heaped the land with garbage and waste that doesn’t degrade.

I wonder if there will be a generation to even comment on what went before it. And all this for a straw.

