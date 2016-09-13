It had been a hectic couple of months at work and I had been stretching myself. On a trip to a field site in Koraput, Odisha, striding towards a field in a village, I suddenly buckled and fell. Both my feet were hurt. I managed to get up and limp back. But in a couple of hours, they were swollen and hurt badly.

An X-ray the next day revealed a fracture in the fibula of the left foot. Back in Chennai, the foot was put in a cast for three weeks. I was forced to sit back and rest, but it turned out to be a period of learning to listen to my body. And there was the forced dependence on others for every small thing, to accept and get adjusted to.

It is amazing how the cells rejuvenate and the body heals. Once the cast was removed, it was a slow process of learning to walk again. The body takes its time to heal and one has to be patient. The doctor had removed the cast and said I could start doing things normally.

But the muscles had gone to sleep. They had to be awakened and strengthened. So it was that I hobbled around with a walker and then with elbow crutches, while working on physiotherapy and massage to regain mobility. The phase as a temporarily disabled person was an eye opener to how unfriendly our public spaces are to the disabled and our own insensitiveness to this fact. No way I could manage to get on to a bus, leave alone negotiate steps, or go shopping.

The process is slow, but slowly and steadily, the body heals. Walking on uneven ground was painful, the foot would be unsteady and I would limp. I would sometimes wonder if I would be able to walk normally again. But almost the next day, there would be an improvement in gait, giving renewed confidence. Swelling in the foot continued for a long time. It almost didn’t look like my foot! Special footwear had to be bought to get the foot in. I was scared of negotiating steps without support and would look for something to hold on to.

Even almost 12 weeks after the fall, I would limp when I got up after sitting for a while. I couldn’t visualise being able to drive the car again. But each time, I challenged myself and try to do something, the next day there would be an improvement. And so it was that I made a trip over the Independence-day weekend. We trekked, we bathed under a waterfall. At the end of it, my leg started feeling normal again. My confidence was restored and I got back to driving a week later. I am however more mindful of my steps now. And I have learnt to listen to my body!

bhavjoy@gmail.com