The reasonable man adapts himself to the conditions that surround him ... The unreasonable man adapts surrounding conditions to himself ... All progress depends on the unreasonable man.

— George Bernard Shaw

And I have been the “reasonable woman” all my life. What am I complaining about? Well, nothing, people who get to know me will love me (well, most of them). What’s not to love, I try and fulfil all societal norms of hosting friends and family, with the exception being my mom and dad. All the frustration that gathers from playing the nice girl 24x7 is advertently shown on them. Years of being the nice girl has made me feel like I own my parents just to show my anger at them. So what you get at the end is a “me” who hates herself and her life, a “me” who is hated by my parents, and a “me” who is thought of by the entire world as a very responsible person.

You want to know what being the “responsible one” has earned for me in my life? Nothing! I’ve seen people so reckless in their thoughts and actions leading a happier life than I would ever have. Now, you can argue that happiness is relative, and to each his own, it depends on how you think, etc., etc. But that is exactly my point.

I usually advocate to all the people I talk to, including my mom, that nobody can better your life. You have to do it yourself. But if that involves breaking all the chains that tie you to the societal world, the very chains that make you lovable? Will it still lead to a superior happiness that is worth the nagging and disappointment of a husband, mother, or mother-in-law? Of course, it would. I would like to believe it would, but how do I go about it? For starters, maybe I need my own life that would involve just me and my space — with no person or other’s emotions breaking this connection between this.

Of course, I will accommodate the person I married into this, but everybody else too? Is that also a requirement of being the “nice one”? If yes, would I want to be the “reasonable” woman and adapt and hope things will get better? Or do I want to be the “unreasonable” one who causes discomfort, makes the surroundings adapt to her but yet reach out for happiness and hence progress like Shaw has said? I know me, I definitely want to be the unreasonable one! But I wouldn’t know how and where to start or whether I ever will?

explodingstar1987@gmail.com