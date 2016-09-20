Fanaticism pushes us into a never-never land of listless intolerance

In this India we are fortunate to belong to, we have lived our faiths for much of our lives unselfconsciously as Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Parsees, animists and non-believers. I could sign off my valedictory address at the World Atheist Conference in Vijayawada with a “God bless you all” without being misunderstood one bit by my hosts or my audience.

Yoga was an exercise many of us took to while some like me, never did. We did not make a song and dance of it just as we never bothered if our non-Hindu friends consumed beef or not; it was enough that those of us who have a special place for the cow in our hearts chose not to make a meal of her.

Now well past 60, it saddens me immensely to see this kind of India I had grown up in, being inexorably edged out by a kind of fanaticism that is being injected into us — leaving most of us who belong to a religion that neither has a centre nor a periphery marooned in a never-never land of immense, listless intolerance where a dead cow seems to matter more than a human life.

How can we make those who force their values on us understand that we don’t need overseers and foremen for us to practise our faith? “Whatever the doctrinaires may say,” S. Radhakrishnan tells us, “the saints of God are anxious to affirm that much is hidden from their sight.” For good measure, the philosopher who was President went on to add: “It is sound religious agnosticism which bids us to hold our peace regarding the nature of the supreme spirit.”

I grew up on stories from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata that to this day evoke strong emotions of right and wrong in me. As my mother rendered them, I came to believe in divine fallibility without having my faith in the Supreme shaken. Many of my mother’s stories were of our rishis taking on the gods and compelling the latter to seek forgiveness and revocation of curses for indiscretions they regretted. Such was the power, we learnt, of righteous indignation that even the gods had to submit to.

There is nothing I enjoy more than going to a temple to quietly pray, contemplate, sit and observe the myriad emotions on display there — the ailing stoic who, with great effort, commands his arthritic limbs to get close to the gloriously decked idol, the serial “prostrater” who would go on indefatigably for an hour, or the furtive young couple fervently seeking divine blessings for their togetherness. There is infinite beauty in uncontrived and unorchestrated faith.

Growing up in Delhi, my father would often take me to visit his Muslim friends in the mohallas of old Delhi and the Jama Masjid was a place we sometimes walked to, hand in hand to sit on its steps and gossip. I recall a very special kebab eatery my father frequented with his Muslim friends and the shop next to it where I developed a life-long love for dense milky, sweet tea.

The guiding lamp

While living in Budapest with neither a temple nor priest nearby, I thought nothing of going across to the peaceful Serbian Orthodox church in nearby Szentendre on my mother’s death anniversary to contemplate my times with a mater I miss with undiminishing ache. My ageing widowed aunt oversees the lighting of a lamp every day before her array of gods with a cross dangling from her necklace where once her thali was.

My close friends belong to all religions. At weddings we gave each other pride of place. The best man at my marriage was my batch mate, Anthony; my father brought along his close friend Ashfaq, who was given a table and chair, a plate and a spoon since he could not sit cross-legged on the floor like the rest and partake the special Brahmin wedding meal served on a banana leaf. Friends of other faiths more than reciprocated.

It is such an India we should strive to hand over to future generations. Anything less would be a farce preceding a tragedy that will first see us lose our whole country.

(The author is a visiting faculty member at the Centre for Contemporary Studies of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. udaybalakrishnan@gmail.com)