Online shopping has changed our purchasing experience forever. Not having to leave the comfort of your home, even your bed, to shop for hours and hours, and have it all delivered at home! And the great deals that are on offer. Many love to have the world at their fingertips, and with the best possible prices. However, it should be admitted that online shopping doesn’t give you the same feel as physical shopping.

Some find walking around the mall, bags in hand, to be a tiring exercise. However, there is something satisfying even in walking around the battlefield, looking out for your next conquest, holding your spoils proudly. Once you enter the shop, the hustle and bustle may seem a hindrance to some, but to me it is beautiful. The like-minded people who surround you with the same agenda boosts your stamina to continue wading through the variety of fabrics, prints and styles.

Being able to try out an outfit in person is not comparable with seeing it draped on a model online. Seeing how the clothes fit on your own body and how it suits is probably the best feature of such shopping. Though you can return clothes you buy online, it takes time for it to go and come back, which brings me to my next point.

When you shop online you have to wait. Even though the wait may not be longer than 48 hours if you take into account the number of times you need to return things to get the right fit, it isn’t the fastest method. However, when you can walk into a shop and buy it immediately it is so much quicker.

Shopping with friends is probably one of the most enjoyable of activities. One doesn’t get the same feel scrolling through your phone, as compared with going out to shop with your buddies.

The deals are probably the most alluring part of online shopping. Eventually the market will stabilise and the deals will slowly shrink and become sparse. In the end, down the road, the online market will have the around same number of deals as in a normal shop.

Online shopping has many advantages, as does shopping in person. Aren’t we all being told to get off our phones and start living in the real world? Let’s start rightway with a round of shopping!

