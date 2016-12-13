The good ol’ days — or were they?

more-in

He is always telling me

About the good old days

And how he’d not

exchange his youth

For all our modern ways

This poem by Dorothy Walters always has me thinking as I see my daughter grow up. Reminiscing on the old days is always fun. Those were the days when sweets were drenched in ghee and a rainbow was something you could actually watch. Those were the days when we played till we were soaked in sweat, and got tanned on our picnic on the beach. No tree was insurmountable and no race too long. Summer vacations and weekends meant family outings or a circus or a fair and going back home with balloons.

How many children today know of gilli danda, hide-and-seek, lock-and-key, catch-and-cook, dog-and-the-bone, hopscotch (lungdi), seven tiles (lagori) or chain catch (saakli)? Cricket led to broken glass windows and the blame-game of who-did-it. The make-believe games were always ready. Impish games of ringing the door-bell and scooting, drawing on the doors with chalk, made us the victors of war. That ice-candy, candyfloss or sugarcane juice a delight to the parching throat?

Forgotten pleasures

Where have the nights of curling up with a comics gone? Where has the art of writing in cursive writing with a fountain pen gone? The ink blots on uniforms, the ink fights, the comparison of pens, wiping them on the head to make the ink flow, making all this the talk of the day.

Studies meant learning by rote. A strain on the memory it was, but it was challenging all the same. Projects were made from scratch with our parents burning the midnight oil with us. Hours after school meant homework, rest or play. Power failure was equal to evenings of antakshri. Water shortage meant going to the nearby well to draw water. Festivals were a chance to showcase one’s creativity. Whether it was running door to door to compare rangoli designs or singing carols or a kite-fight or colour-fight.

Today, a rainbow would be rare, with all our skyscrapers. Ghee rarely figures in the crash diet food. Games are rare but children are coached for many sports. Trees are few, playgrounds are rare and the books have all but gone. There is no end to the choice of pens. Electric power hardly ever fails. Holidays mean coaching classes for the coming year. The next-door neighbour is a stranger. The computer is ever-present, so is the Internet with ideas galore. Originality means reworking the old! Yes, remixes!

Oh! It’s not so bad, the optimist in me would say. Look at the education and growth of technology. Look at coaching required for academics and sports. The opportunities to move abroad and see the world are plenty and so are the careers one can take up.

dsilvaruth7@gmail.com