The brake inspector and the debugger

The white revolution has made us all forget the perennial milk shortages of yore. And the ever-present milk sachets and other such packaged options have virtually made us forget what the cow and the buffalo supply us.

Built like a bulldozer, the buffalo always is in competition with the cow. It gave more amounts of creamier, fattier milk. It could, it would seem, eat anything including the starch-rich cinema posters, even dry grass and knick-knacks of all sorts. Unaffected by most diseases, rain or even sun, it loved the open spaces and generally needed no sheds for shelter and rest. It seemed the very synonym for nonchalance.

The slow-learners were often scolded as buffalo milk drinkers and got the spanking. But the extra fat in buffalo milk made the skin thick enough to make light of the punishments. Eventually the dull empire struck back, spying the secret out. The scolders themselves enjoyed buffalo curd rice preparations with tender mango pickles for their own lunch-breaks.

Anything goes

The buffalo slowly roamed the busy roads. It would stop suddenly to taste a cinema poster, unmindful of the honking vehicles. Unfudgingly, with its formidable and inscrutable air it tested the braking efficiency of vehicles and the driving skills like a brake inspector.

The buffalo is the vehicle of Yama, the Angel of End in Hindu belief. But it seems to embarrass its master by preventing fatal accidents by acting as the brake inspector.

The lashing rain on a nonchalant and unaffected buffalo’s back, remains the best figure of speech and comparison of futility in Tamil.

With its curving and long horns and big kind eyes with long eyelashes, it is well-known for the cool attitude with which it immerses itself blissfully at the first pool that comes into view. Sadly, this tough domestic animal seems to have almost disappeared.

Friend in a bird

But the buffalo’s friend, the black drongo or black bird, has survived. Sturdy and strongly territorial, this bird can chase away big birds of prey. Other birds nest near the drongo’s. It is a great mimic and songster. Ancient Tamil literatures describe this bird’s early morning calls and valour.

The buffalo would love the bird to sit on its hump and peck at the bugs. But instead of debugging, the bird would seem to proudly perch on the buffalo. It would deftly balance itself, parade and show off its riding skills.

Deprived of the jolly rides, the black bird now is content raiding on other birds and their nests. And as for people, they now prefer pasta for their lunch, and there are special classes and courses for the slow-learners.

