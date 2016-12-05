Age, just a number

more-in

“The heart wants what the heart wants.” There is no cliché that could be more accurate. We truly can’t help with who we fall in love with. Love doesn’t care if someone is older or younger. But society arches its eyebrows over age differences in such relationships; indeed, some people obsess over it. And that is why when we start developing feelings for people outside our age brackets, we think our feelings might be wrong.

We often put up walls and flee to the mountains, but before shutting the door on the chance at love, think about your potential lover’s maturity level. If you both are at the same level of maturity, don’t let the attached age number cloud your decision. Maybe you met an older person when you were still immature. Each person we meet has a purpose in our life. Maybe this person isn’t meant for you during your years of evolution, but you’ll come back to each other when you each have the same mindset. Or, maybe this person was in your life at the wrong time to teach you something. Whatever be the case, it may have happened for a reason.

Maybe he’s 30 and you’re 20, or he's 20 and you're 30. But he is just as confused about his life as you are about yours. It might be scary having a 10-year difference in age, but you both are experiencing similar things in life. I don’t see why that number should stop the blossoming of a good relationship between two persons.

Of course, he or she has seen more days on this earth, but that doesn’t mean he understands where he stands in life more than you do. If you both want the same thing from the relationship, then you have settled half the battle. Just like couples who are the same age, if you aren’t on the same page things will be just as difficult. Not only does society judge dating outside our age groups but it also expects that we all age and develop at the same pace and rate.

And, it is expected that with age comes maturity, but it isn’t always true. Maturity is something that develops through experiences in our life; you don’t just magically become mature on a particular birthday. You can mature at a very young age, or maybe you never truly mature. But society makes us feel that if we haven’t figured out ourselves by our mid-20s, we have lived and continue to live incorrectly.

The majority of us have future plans and hope to be at a certain point by a certain age, but that isn’t always the reality. People say, “Act your age.” We are expected to leave childish behaviour at our high school graduation and be mature “adults.” But that’s not the case for everyone, though. Because we are all on our own natural paths.

Experiences happen to people at different times in life, causing some to grow up faster or slower than is expected. You can be 24 years old with the mindset of a 45-year-old, or vice versa. Leave all judgment aside when you find someone truly special. No two people are the same, just as no two romantic relationships are the same. Take each person as he or she comes. I know lovers who are nine years apart in age and are just as happy as those who are two months apart in age. Don’t close yourself off based only on age, but take into consideration where people of different ages are in their lives. Someone being of a certain age doesn’t mean he or she fits a certain image.

Allow love to work its mysterious magic if you find yourself having a special connection with someone who is older or younger than you. Explore it and let it grow beautifully.

vijitcool59@gmail.com