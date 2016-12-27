A roller coaster

more-in

When 2016 began, nobody would have imagined it would turn out to be a spine-chiller of a year.

Amid worst fears and high hopes, four significant events occurred that made all the so-called pundits appear foolish. First, Brexit happened: the Briton’s blow for xenophobia. It was a thumbs down for the supporters of globalisation. Indian markets weren’t affected much although India Inc. wasn’t quite in its favour.

November arrived with a startling surprise. Donald J. Trump was declared the POTUS despite all the predictions pointing to Hillary Clinton as the first woman President of the United States. Sadly, she couldn’t break the glass ceiling although the so-called election experts and the mainstream media had consistently cheered for her.

Thirdly, even as India was shell-shocked over Mr. Trump’s win, another bombshell was about to fall on every Indian household. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, in a sudden announcement, post-midnight. Many hoarders of black money suffered heart attacks and Opposition parties made a fuss while the Bharatiya Janata Party scored at least some brownie points, to the dismay of its rivals.

Finally came a nightmare for the people of Tamil Nadu as its Chief Minister, the beloved ‘Amma’, left the earth leaving her devoted admirers in despair. Jayalalithaa lost her battle of life in spite of the prayers of millions of her well-wishers. Her death was a loss for Tamils. The nation can also be said to have lost one of its brave daughters.

This year has been a scary roller coaster ride, resulting in experiences that are unforgettable for all, unforgivable for a few, and unfathomable for many.

