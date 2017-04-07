Why a Federer is forever

more-in

Father Time has left nobody untouched. Not Sachin Tendulkar, not Leander Paes, not Viswanathan Anand. The mind wants to continue, but the body doesn’t follow. When the body shows signs of pulling itself together, the mind is all over the place. It magnifies every loss and hurtles one towards the finish. As the legendary John McEnroe wrote in his memoir Serious, “It’s never possible to be prepared when the future takes over from the past.”

In the last three months, however, a certain Roger Federer has seemingly defied all such hypotheses. At the grand old age of 35, popularly called the daddy of the tour, for he always travels with his wife and four kids in tow, Federer won a Grand Slam title at this year’s Australian Open after a gap of nearly five years. The 18th Major has now been backed up with the Indian Wells-Miami Masters double — a feat which he last accomplished at his peak in 2006 — and a return to the top five in the ATP rankings.

Following an injury-hit 2016, those who still kept faith in Federer have no doubt tasted salvation now. But elite sport is much more than that. Fandom in sport is selfish and rarely leaves space for the struggling team or athlete because people always want happy memories. There is an enormous difference between how an elite champion sees himself beyond a certain point and how his supporters see him. If anything, Federer’s achievements — the successes of the last three months, and dispiriting losses in the four and a half years prior to that — reveal this sporting dynamic in all its glory.

The last time Federer had a similarly gratifying run was in 2015, when he finished runner-up at Wimbledon, U.S. Open, ATP World Tour Finals and won the Cincinnati Masters. It, however, didn’t elicit a response similar to the one we see now primarily because things are too result-oriented for fans but not as much for the player himself. Perhaps the reason why he has been so successful for so long is that he can still not win certain things and yet consider the process itself as a triumph.

The Zen of detachment

In late 2015, Federer was in fact asked how he has been able to manage such a long career. “A change is how you manage your experience,” he said. “Because experience can be a very good thing, but sometimes it can also be a hindrance. You’re not playing as freely, you’re playing the percentages too much. It becomes too calculated. I have to remind myself to play like a junior sometimes.”

Play like a junior is what Federer has done this year. That he has bested his nemesis Rafael Nadal en route to each of his three titles lends a degree of immortality unseen in recent times — though to be fair, Federer still doesn’t own Nadal the way the Spaniard has owned Federer.

Then again, the great perspective he has will tell him that this phase will not last forever. The World No.1 ranking may still come to him, but he has already made it clear that it’s not something he wants to grind himself towards.

During Wimbledon 2016, while previewing Federer’s semi-final against Canada’s Milos Raonic — which he eventually lost in five sets — Paul Annacone, the celebrated former coach of Pete Sampras and one who coached Federer to the 2012 Wimbledon title and to the No. 1 spot, told Sports Illustrated that he had never been around a player who did a better job of “kind of detaching from any wasted energy”.

The ringing endorsement of the same is 2017 thus far.

