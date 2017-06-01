Vying for political space

more-in

Rallies and political agitations are not new to West Bengal but two back-to-back protests by Opposition parties have come as a shot in the arm for them. After the 2016 Assembly elections — when the Left Front and the Congress joined forces to take on the Trinamool Congress and failed miserably — the space for the Opposition has been severely constricted.

On May 22, thousands of Left Front supporters led by senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) descended on the streets to March to Nabanna (State secretariat); three days later, on May 25, supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to lay siege to Lalbazar, the State police headquarters. On both occasions, protesters turned violent and tried to break the police cordon. After failing to make any significant mark in either the Assembly and the Lok Sabha bypolls or the recently concluded civic polls, the Opposition parties wanted to assert that they could still mobilise a large number of people.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the rallies as acts of “hooliganism” and said that they constituted a fight for the second and third positions. She also questioned the “politics” behind these protests.

In reality, the aims of the rallies were not clearly spelt out. While for the Left Front it was an 18-point charter of demands, the BJP said that it rallied to protest against false cases being lodged against its party leaders, and to demand immediate arrest of Imam Noor-ur-Rehman Barkati. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership’s claims that the rallies indicated a kind of “competitive hooliganism” cannot be completely set aside. The BJP tried to grab more attention by attacking public property. Arrested BJP leaders refused bail, choosing to spend the night in police custody.

However, what may be of concern for the ruling TMC is that both the Left and the Right were able to channel the anger of the masses. This assumes significance as many TMC MPs and Ministers are being probed by Central agencies over allegations of corruption.

West Bengal’s electorate overlooked allegations of corruption against TMC leaders in the 2016 Assembly polls and placed their faith in Ms. Banerjee. However, in a fast-changing political scenario and given the sharp rise of right-wing forces, the TMC cannot take the people’s support for granted and dismiss the show of strength by the Opposition as just a fight for “second or third position”.

Days later Ms. Banerjee asked the police to take strong action against those causing communal disharmony. She also said her government would not tolerate cattle smuggling to Bangladesh. This came just a day after she came down heavily on the Centre’s notification on sale of cattle in animal markets.

Ms. Banerjee’s statements constitute a fine balancing act — while trying to hold on to her minority vote share, she is trying to not lose the support of the majority.