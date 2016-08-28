A weekly column on what well-known personalities are reading and planning to read.

This week, it is Maneka Gandhi and Perumal Murugan.

Maneka Gandhi

I read about four books at a time. At the moment they areby John D. Barrow,by Pratibha Ray and translated by Pradip Bhattacharya,edited by G.N. Devy, andedited by Gardner Dozois.

I last read The Storyteller’s Tale by Omair Ahmad, one of the most elegant books I have ever read. Next I plan to read A Sequence of Tortures: A Diary of Interrogations by Jamyang Kyi, and Collected Fictions by Jorge Luis Borges, my favourite writer.

Maneka Gandhi is Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

Perumal Murugan

I read three books at a time. I recently enjoyed reading three short stories by Ambai. Those familiar with her writings know the feminist positions she takes but her latest offering,(A meeting at the Andheri Flyover)a compilation of three crime stories, is a treat. I also liked the Tamil translation of Malayalam writer G.R. Indugopan’s. This is a racy read about a smart thief, Manyan Pillai, who almost became an MLA before he got arrested. I am about to start Srinivasa Natarajan’s

Perumal Murugan is a writer of works including One Part Woman and Pyre.