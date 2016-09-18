Opinion » Comment

September 18, 2016
Updated: September 18, 2016 01:06 IST

Pregnancy guide for the independent man

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
TOPICS

 Weekend Reading

human interest

Pregnancy in the Indian quasi-nuclear family is a very female affair. The husband is held responsible, and rarely has any responsibility. Often the wife is bundled off to her “native” to accomplish the task and the guy is left to waddle in bachelor squalor.

The radicals who decide to take on this system and do their fair share have to make it in the face of derisive looks from matrons and “you’re in too deep” comments from the men. But the support system is growing, with birthing plans, maternity suites and Lamaze classes. Now the strong independent man can say, “I can do this,” and pay someone or the other to take care of things.

But there are questions that will come up, sometimes at 2 a.m., for which you need ready answers. Some answers are intuitive: Am I too fat? The answer as you know, is no, always no. But others need you to fall back on trusted resources, with which you can counter the hair-raising scenarios that your wife dug up from page 52 of Google search results.

When it is too late to call your mother, here is a book that you can rely on for those answers: What to Expect When You’re Expecting by Heidi Eisenberg Murkoff and Sharon Mazel.

Though the fact that they made a Hollywood film of it has affected its credibility somewhat, What to Expect… remains the ready reckoner on all things maternal. It proceeds chronologically, detailing scenarios for each month. And since forewarned is forearmed, you just need to read a bit ahead to be prepared for the mood swings and the cravings. Its USP, however, is its comprehensiveness: there are few pains or itches that won’t find a mention here. This can also be a bit scary, so your chief role is going to be filtering what applies and what does not. Some of the printed wisdom might deviate from traditional wisdom; the advice here would be to avoid divorce and leave the decision to the doctor. Also, you will have to translate some of the dos and don'ts from American to local, especially on food.

Another recommended reading: Joseph Heller’s Catch 22. Nothing to do with pregnancy but it informs you that whatever you do you are not the major player here, tells you to keep your ego in check, and also to go to the doctor.

george.pj@thehindu.co.in

More In: Comment | Opinion
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

The bane of a bumper crop

The atheist and the saint

The full circle of reason

No Hyderabad blues

Can the Aam Aadmi Party win Punjab?

The case that saved Indian democracy

Why the Surrogacy Bill is necessary

Gandhiji shot dead - The Hindu (January 31, 1948)

The water tribunal trap

The Margarita mirror


What was on news on this day in 1966. Take a look at our list of articles from our archives.

Read more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Comment

Fearless: “Manto’s critics got louder, angrier, but he didn’t stop writing stories about prostitutes and pimps and madmen.” Manto with his wife Safia and sister-in-law Zakia. Photo: Manto family archives

Walking with the marginalised

Saadat Hasan Manto is largely known for his stories on the Partition but his empathy for those on the margins is what makes him equally relevant today »