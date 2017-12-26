Powered by silk: on spinal replacement therapy

more-in

Using mulberry silk, researchers from IIT-Guwahati have fabricated a spinal biodisc construct that is similar to human intervertebral disc in form and function. When approved for use in humans, the biodisc can be used for spinal disc replacement therapy.

The biodisc, fabricated by a team led by Professor Biman B. Mandal from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT-Guwahati, allowed the proliferation of disc-like cells and extracellular matrix in lab studies. This was found to be biocompatible when implanted in mice. The results were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

For animal trials, the team intends to implant the silk construct in animal models that have a degraded disk. It will first be implanted in rats to test the ability of the construct to integrate with the vertebrate, and then in larger animals such as sheep. “It will take at least a year before we can start animal trials,” Mr. Mandal says.

“The most challenging part was replicating the anatomical form of the disk (annulus fibrosus, or AF). We used a novel approach to fabricate a cross-aligned multilamellar scaffold,” he says. The human disc is marked by 20-25 cross-aligned layers where successive layers are at 30 degrees angle to its vertical axis, but in alternate directions; this structure gives the disc superior compressive strength. The construct had a load-bearing capacity comparable with the human disk. Constructs seeded with cells taken from the disk of a pig or human mesenchymal stem cells (a type of stem cells) that became AF-like cells were able to grow and multiply within the structures. The cells were able to deposit normal extracellular matrix. “This is a validation of the construct’s ability to support cell growth,” says Bibhas Bhunia from IIT-Kolkata and the first author of the paper. “We can either use the patient’s own AF cells or use mesenchymal stem cells that have differentiated into AF-like cells to seed the construct before implantation.” When implanted in mice, the silk construct was not rejected even at the end of four weeks. “Macrophages were seen around the implant for a week after implantation but subsequently they clear out. This is proof that the construct is biocompatible,” Mr. Bhunia says.