In good faith?

more-in

Three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including former coal secretary H.C. Gupta, who dealt with allocation of coal mines have been sentenced to a two-year term on the grounds of causing pecuniary advantage to others. The conviction is under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy and cheating and under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), 1988.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had termed the coal allocations inefficient, not corrupt. A parliamentary committee report on Coal and Steel had termed the allocations unauthorised. The Supreme Court had cancelled the allocation of 214 coal blocks. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the matter and the investigative agency could not find even a whiff of quid pro quo in the decisions these IAS officers took. Yet, they have been sentenced to spend time in jail.

Also Read Coal scam: Chronology of events

Four facts are relevant here. First, the CBI was asked to probe alleged irregularities in decisions taken by a high-level committee, a forum to resolve inter-State and inter-institution technical and political issues. Second, since the papers went missing, the events were reconstructed by the agency. Third, after filing a closure report, it argued that only three IAS officers be charged, exonerating those above, the ultimate decision-makers, and those below them, responsible for the safe custody of the documents. Fourth, the agency asked for the maximum punishment of a seven-year term even though the officers had obtained no advantage. The law as it stands enables decisions taken through mediation and consensus to be reviewed by an investigating agency ill-equipped to do so.

Incomplete facts

Further, the Special CBI Court concluded that the secretary made dishonest misrepresentation to then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was also the Coal Minister. This conclusion is based on a reasonable suspicion about a set of circumstances and state of events. The reasoning depends on incomplete facts placed before the court with the plausibility of those facts in question.

The same judge, Bharat Parashar, had in 2015 taken cognisance of offences under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 420 (cheating) and Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of the IPC and under Sections 13(1)(c) and 13(1)(d)(iii) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Gupta’s predecessor, P.C. Parakh, and Dr. Singh. Section 13(1)(c) of PCA relates to a public servant dishonestly misappropriating property entrusted to him or allowing any other person to do so. Section 13(1)(d)(iii) relates to a public servant obtaining any pecuniary advantage for any person without any public interest.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing Dr. Singh in the case, had contended before the Supreme Court that allocation of a coal block was an administrative act without any criminal intent. Mr. Sibal argued: “There has to be a meeting of minds to do a criminal act... Where is the criminal conspiracy? Is it an offence to grant coal mines to a private sector company?” He said a decision may be “right or wrong” but it cannot be said to be an illegal act. The bench stayed the proceedings of the CBI Court.

Section 13(1)(d) of the existing PCA covers indirect forms of corruption, including abuse of official position by a public servant. An amendment Bill approved by parliamentary committees has replaced this section with a clearer definition of ‘criminal misconduct by a public servant’: fraudulent misappropriation of property under one’s control, and intentional, illicit enrichment and possession of disproportionate assets. The Law Commission has also pointed out that there must be an “undue advantage” that results from “improper performance of public function or activity” of a public servant to be punishable. The amendment is in line with international standards reflected in the UN Convention against Corruption.

All these decisions, modifications and guidance reflect a judicial, legislative and executive consensus that distinguishes between maladministration and administrative corruption, raising the question of relief that should now be provided to these three officers. The Government of India must step in to help argue their case and perhaps the Attorney-General should personally appear on their behalf.

Procedural errors could lead to mistakes in exercising discretion and are routinely appealed against. Systemic failures that lead to serious consequences would be regarded as maladministration. Both might be described as negligent, but are not criminal conduct. The First Administrative Reforms Commission, chaired by Morarji Desai had recommended, as early as 1966, that the proposed Lokpal investigate complaints of two distinct kinds: consequences of maladministration and favouritism or accrual of personal benefit or gain to the Minister or to the secretary. Good public administration does not just happen, and an essential element involves recognising the distinction between honest mistakes, maladministration and corruption, which is a feature in countries like the U.K. and Australia.

Mukul Sanwal is a former IAS officer and UN diplomat