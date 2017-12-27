Cash and other causes: on the nature of T.N. elections

more-in

There are different ways of analysing an election victory, but in Tamil Nadu, post-poll analysis is mainly about finding the proportion in which the candidates’ money power and the electorate’s political choice decided the winner. Proponents of the cash-for-vote theory see the victory of independent candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who has been sidelined by the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), as further proof that a well-funded campaign makes all the difference. Those who say the voters chose Mr. Dhinakaran for clear political reasons argue that even money cannot buy a tally of over 89,000 votes and a margin in excess of 40,000, and one that left the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) a very distant third. What is common to these two interpretations is both accept that the highly monetised nature of the political economy of elections in Tamil Nadu is a fact.

Two interpretations

A one-factor explanation, however, sounds inadequate. Willy-nilly, one would have to look for a political cause behind every effect, even if money power was on display. Even here, there are two political interpretations possible: one, that it is a one-off phenomenon in a peculiar political context, and two, that there is an emerging trend. A prominent political theme that the result highlights is the present AIADMK’s lack of popularity not only in terms of governance but also because of its perceived genuflection before the Centre. However, if this was a major factor, the DMK, as the main opposition, should have been the voters’ choice. Therefore, to suit this narrative, one has to read in the election the remnants of the perception that the DMK remains tainted by past misdeeds.

The long-term view is that Mr. Dhinakaran is here to stay, either as a force on his own or as the leader of a unified AIADMK. Some see the fall of the present regime as imminent, as he is believed to have a ‘sleeper cell’ in the Edappadi Palaniswami-O. Panneerselvam camp. Those who hold this view say the people have been impressed by the unflappable way in which Mr. Dhinakaran has been facing the wrath of Central investigation agencies since the imprisonment of his aunt V.K. Sasikala in February. Even the popular resentment against his family appears to have been overshadowed by his simple, smiling disposition.

The DMK should have logically won a by-election in which the ruling party’s vote share was expected to be severely dented by Mr. Dhinakaran’s presence. The DMK candidate has denied that his party let Mr. Dhinakaran win so that the AIADMK camp goes into further disarray and its government falls, but there is no explanation for the party’s abysmal vote share, which is lower than what it has polled previously while losing. Whatever be the reason for its lacklustre campaign, the DMK clearly lost an opportunity to demonstrate that it is the go-to party when the rest of the polity has been enfeebled.