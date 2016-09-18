A weekly column on what well-known personalities are reading and planning to read. This week, it is Vetrimaran and Mridula Koshy

Vetrimaran

read more than one book at a time. I closely follow Booker Prize winners and read even all the long-listed books every year. Now I am reading The Childhood of Jesus by J.M. Coetzee. Another book in my hand is on pigeons by Ad Schaerlaeckens, a well-known pigeon racer and author. I am also a pigeon fancier and Schaerlaeckens’s book offers a lot of information about the birds. The third book I am reading is Banker to the Poor, the autobiography of Muhammad Yunus.

Vetrimaran is a National Award-winning director of ‘Aadukalam’ and ‘Visaranai’.

Mridula Koshy

My younger son could not find his copy of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale last night. I volunteered to find a free copy for him online, which I did, and then I just had to start rereading it. I last read Ta Nehisi-Coates’s Between the World and Me.My oldest child is away in college, and I’m missing him, so I messaged to ask him what was on his reading list that I could read, just so we could share the experience. And I was almost instantly trying to back-pedal because how could I have forgotten that he has been talking about his experience of reading The Coming Insurrection by The Invisible Committee? So now I’m kind of stuck with it.

Mridula Koshy is the author of ‘Not Only the Things That Have Happened’, among other books.