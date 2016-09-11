A weekly column on what well-known personalities are reading and planning to read. This week, it is Kunzang Choden and Kelly Dorji.

Kunzang Choden

I make it a point to read books written by young Bhutanese authors but apart from those, I just finished reading Pico Iyer’s Falling Off the Map, for which he visited our country in 1988.

I am in the middle of writing my own memoir, so I’m very curious about Renuka Narayanan’s just-released A Madrasi Memoir, to see if there are experiences we share in common as women growing up in privileged households.

Kunzang Choden is a Bhutanese novelist.

Kelly Dorji

I have always been a biker; there is something spiritual to be found in riding. I am reading, or rather rereading Robert M. Pirsig’s Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance for the fourth time.

I also read William Dalrymple’s White Mughals: Love and Betrayal in Eightheenth-Century India recently and loved it. Paulo Coelho and Gabriel Garcia Marquez remain my all-time favourites.

I am also quite fascinated by Che Guevara, a romanticised figure, and plan to read books on him.

Kelly Dorji is an actor and model.